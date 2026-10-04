30 million euros per year: Real Madrid is preparing a record contract for Jude Bellingham

·4·Sport
30 million euros per year: Real Madrid is preparing a record contract for Jude Bellingham

The management of Real Madrid, recognizing the crucial role of one of the team's main stars, Jude Bellingham, is accelerating the process of signing a new contract with him. The Spanish giant has set a main goal to keep the English midfielder at the Santiago Bernabéu for many years to come.

According to TEAMtalk, one of the leading football sources, the parties have made significant progress in negotiations and are approaching the final stage of the agreement. The Madrid club aims to sign all official documents and announce the new deal with Bellingham by the end of the year.

30 million euros per year: A sharp salary increase

The financial terms of the new contract are expected to be record-breaking not only for the Madrid club, but for European football as a whole:

  • Salary increase: According to sources, Real has fully agreed to raise the player's annual income from 20 million euros to 30 million euros;

  • Long-term plan: The new labor agreement is expected to run until at least the summer of 2031 (the exact duration of the agreement will be announced when the contract is finalized);

  • Status at the club: This financial step will firmly establish Bellingham among the highest-paid leaders in the team's hierarchy.

85 goal contributions in 148 matches

Jude Bellingham's statistics in the Real Madrid shirt clearly demonstrate in numbers just how massive a transfer he has been for the club:

  • 148 official matches: The player has participated as a core force in almost all of the team's important matches;

  • 49 goals: Despite being a midfielder, he shows a level of productivity comparable to forwards;

  • 36 assists: He is a leader in providing teammates with goal-scoring opportunities.

With a total of 85 goal contributions, the 23-year-old English star is seen as a central figure in Florentino Pérez's future project, and the new contract will serve as the foundation of this plan.

Real MadridJude BellinghamSantiago Bernabéufootball transfer
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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