Conflict erupts between Jude Bellingham and Cristian Romero in Madrid derby

·43·Sport
Conflict erupts between Jude Bellingham and Cristian Romero in Madrid derby

Madrid derbies are always characterized by uncompromising and intense battles, but the latest clash in La Liga was remembered not only for the fight for points but also for the rekindling of an old international rivalry. In the match held at the Metropolitano Stadium, which ended in a 2-1 victory for Atlético Madrid, a heated verbal altercation occurred between Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham and the hosts' defender Cristian Romero. This was reported by Goal.com .

According to footage released by the El Dia Despues program on Movistar, the conflict between the two players was a continuation of old disputes that began during the World Cup semi-final match between England and Argentina. Tensions reached a boiling point throughout the game due to refereeing decisions and rough play. In particular, Real Madrid players were frustrated that after a VAR review, Cristian Romero received only a yellow card instead of a red for a reckless challenge on Jude Bellingham.

Tense moments on the pitch and the mention of Lionel Messi

The situation heated up further when Romero intervened in Dean Huijsen's complaint about the refereeing, and Bellingham immediately stepped in to defend his teammate. This led to a verbal exchange between the two players. Romero shouted at the English midfielder, telling him to be quiet and stop crying. In response, Jude Bellingham accused his opponent of cowardice.

After that, the Argentine defender mocked the English national team's heavy defeat at the World Cup and Bellingham's post-match tears. In turn, Bellingham did not back down and retorted sharply, pointing to Romero's successes with the national team: "You talk a lot when you're with Lionel Messi, but here you are nobody", the English player said.

Post-match protests and the reaction of the coaches

Emotions did not subside even after the final whistle. Jude Bellingham approached head referee Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias, shouting "two red cards, two!" multiple times, expressing his dissatisfaction that the rough fouls by Romero and Lee Kang-in went unpunished. The Real Madrid coach also expressed his frustration in his own way at the press conference, showing printed photos highlighting refereeing errors.

Following this incident, Atlético Madrid responded to the coach's actions with irony on their social media pages, posting a video of photos coming out of a printer with the caption "Stop the pressure on referees." This tension indicates that the La Liga title race will continue to be even more intense and uncompromising.

Jude BellinghamCristian RomeroReal MadridAtlético MadridLa Liga
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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