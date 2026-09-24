Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has announced that an unexpected trophy has arrived at his home: the "Bronze Boot" from the World Cup held in North America. The player admitted he was not even aware such an award existed, a revelation that sparked significant interest on social media. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to ixbt.com and other sports sources, the 23-year-old footballer led the English team throughout the tournament, playing a crucial role in achieving the team's best result in decades. Bellingham appeared in eight matches during the summer World Cup, managing to score seven goals.

With this result, he set a record as the player with the most goals scored for the England national team in a single World Cup. He recorded braces in group stage matches against Mexico and Norway, and also added his name to the scoresheet in the third-place playoff against France.

Record performance and presentation details

His total goal tally in the tournament secured him third place behind Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi. Although he scored the same number of goals as Erling Haaland, he claimed the "Bronze Boot" outright thanks to his one assist.

Jude Bellingham shared a photo of the trophy, which arrived in a special box, on his personal JB5 app, not hiding his surprise. "A Bronze Boot from the World Cup... I didn't even know such an award existed, but thanks anyway," the midfielder wrote under the photo.

This award, presented by FIFA since 1982, has previously been won by football legends such as Zico, Gary Lineker, Ronaldo, and Neymar. Bellingham's tally of seven goals is the highest ever recorded by a representative of a third-place team.

Excellent sports performance and consistency in the season

This summer's World Cup was the fourth major international tournament of Bellingham's career. His brilliant performances in the tournament significantly increased his international goal tally to 13 in 56 matches and earned him a spot in the team of the tournament.

Under the leadership of Thomas Tuchel, the England national team reached the semi-finals and later defeated the French in the third-place playoff. The Real Madrid player successfully carried this form into the club season, recording three goals and three assists in his first seven La Liga matches.