Real Madrid secures a convincing victory over Real Sociedad

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Real Madrid secures a convincing victory over Real Sociedad

In the latest round of the Spanish La Liga, Real Madrid secured a dominant 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad at home, strengthening their position in the league table. According to Goal.com, the match turned into a night of personal records for the hosts' striker Kylian Mbappé, who managed to score a hat-trick. This is reported by Goal.com .

Mbappé opened the scoring just before the end of the first half and added two more goals in the second half. Following this hat-trick, his total goal contributions for the "Royal Club" reached 101. The French forward has now scored 89 goals and provided 12 assists in the team's jersey.

Jude Bellingham's midfield dominance

While Mbappé focused on scoring, English midfielder Jude Bellingham became the creative engine in the center of the pitch. With a 95% pass accuracy throughout the match, Bellingham completed 40 out of 42 attempts. He provided two crucial assists, setting the stage for the team's second and third goals.

Bellingham controlled the midfield until he was substituted in the 77th minute. With 11 goal contributions in his last 10 games, the young midfielder's performance once again proved how vital he is to the team led by head coach José Mourinho.

Vinícius Júnior and the coach's composure

Vinícius Júnior, who scored the third goal of the match, sent the ball into the net from close range, crushing any hopes the opponent had. The Brazilian winger, who was relentless on the left flank, also assisted Mbappé's final goal. Substituted late in the game, Vinícius embraced head coach José Mourinho to celebrate the victory.

For the Portuguese tactician, who had been under pressure following a narrow 2-1 win in the opening round, this emphatic victory brings great relief. With this result, Real Madrid takes the lead early in the season, bringing their points tally to six.

The team has upcoming matches ahead, with Real Madrid set to host Málaga. Experts believe that the current excellent form of Kylian Mbappé and the midfield mastery of Jude Bellingham pose a serious threat to opponents as the team looks to continue its winning streak.

Real MadridKylian MbappéJude BellinghamLa LigaJosé Mourinho
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