From $200 a month to £5.2 million a year: Interesting facts about Abdukodir Khusanov

·47·Sport
From $200 a month to £5.2 million a year: Interesting facts about Abdukodir Khusanov

The journey of 22-year-old defender Abdukodir Khusanov, who is currently in the spotlight not only of Uzbek but global football, is rich in astonishing events. From an undervalued talent at Bunyodkor to major achievements with an EPL giant — important chapters of Khusanov's career are presented.

From Bunyodkor to Europe: The decision that changed destiny

  • First steps: Abdukodir studied at Tashkent's Bunyodkor Academy from 2011 to 2021. He was coached by Sergey Chigodayev, Akmal Risqullaev, Alisher Ibrohimov, and his own father.

  • Undervalued talent: Sadly, his potential was not sufficiently appreciated at Bunyodkor. As a result, the young defender decided to start his career abroad.

  • The Belarusian stepping stone: At the beginning of 2022, he joined Energetik-BGU (now SKA-1938). The club won the championship silver medals, and Khusanov made it into the team of the season, catching the eye of European scouts.

  • France and the Champions League: In the summer of 2023, French club Lens bought him for just 100 thousand euros. In autumn, Khusanov shone in the Champions League, proving his readiness for top-tier football.

50 million euro transfer and success at City

In January 2025, English superclub Manchester City paid Lens 40 million euros (50 million euros with bonuses) for the Uzbek defender.

To date, Khusanov has made 53 appearances for the «Citizens», scored 1 goal, and become a winner of the FA Cup (2026) and the League Cup (2026).

General club-level statistics (Transfermarkt):

  • Energetik-BGU (2022–2023): 37 matches, 4 goals

  • Lens (2023–2025): 31 matches, 0 goals

  • Manchester City (from 2025): 53 matches, 1 goal

Salary gap: From $200 a month to £5.2 million a year!

Following his successful participation in the World Cup, Manchester City extended the player's contract until 2031. This dramatically increased Khusanov's earnings:

  • Belarus: Official salary did not exceed $200 a month;

  • Lens (France): 140 thousand euros per year before taxes;

  • Manchester City (initial contract): 2.6–3 million pounds sterling per year;

  • New contract (current): A net 5.2 million pounds sterling per year without bonuses (salary nearly doubled).

Speed record and national team successes

Khusanov has played a total of 26 matches across all youth national teams (from U-17 to U-23 and the Paris Olympics). He has already made 32 appearances for the senior national team.

Defending the honor of our country at the historic 2026 World Cup, he recorded one of the highest speeds in the tournament — 36.5 km/h. Securing a spot at the Mundial earned him the high state award — the title of «Pride of Uzbekistan».

Main achievements:

  • 2023 — Asian Champion (Uzbekistan U-20)

  • 2024 — U-23 Asian Cup Runner-up

  • 2024 — Lens Player of the Year (fan vote)

  • 2026 — Winner of the FA Cup and EFL Cup (Manchester City)

  • Honorary title of «Pride of Uzbekistan»

Abdukodir KhusanovManchester CityLensPride of Uzbekistan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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