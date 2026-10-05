Open admission: Klopp explains why he was amazed by his players after 0:0 draw

Germany national team head coach Jurgen Klopp shared his thoughts after the UEFA Nations League Matchday 4 encounter against Greece in Thessaloniki. Although the match ended in a goalless draw (0:0), the experienced German specialist made no secret of the fact that he was amazed by the quality of play on the pitch and the dynamics shown by his players.

Taking over the "Bundesteam" in the summer by succeeding Julian Nagelsmann, Klopp has so far led the Germans to 1 win, 1 defeat, and 2 draws in the group stage. However, the head coach rated team growth higher than mere statistics.

"I wouldn't have believed we could play the first half at such a level"

According to the official UEFA website citing the RTL television channel, Jurgen Klopp evaluated his players' performance against Greece with great emotion:

"I am very pleased because I know well where we started this journey. I am truly amazed by my team. This is more of a pleasant amazement — they exceeded my expectations, I am certainly not disappointed! To be honest, earlier I wouldn't have believed we were capable of playing the first half at such a high level. The lads put on a brilliant display — showing top-tier quality in almost every aspect. Only one thing was missing: capitalizing on our chances and not always spotting teammates who were in a better position at the finishing stage of the attack."

A two-week test and a new challenge in November

The coach noted that the recent training camp served as a crucial testing period for shaping the new squad and tactics:

Personnel review: Over the course of two weeks, a vast number of candidates were evaluated, with each player demonstrating their potential and proving their place in the squad through fair competition;

Open-door policy: Klopp specifically emphasized that he believes the team is capable of performing even better than expected and that the doors of the national team remain open to all deserving candidates.

The German team will play its next Nations League match away against the Serbia national team on November 13. This fixture is expected to determine the final group standing for Jurgen Klopp's project.