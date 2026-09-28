Jürgen Klopp records the worst start in Germany's history: an 89-year-old negative record!

Considered one of the brightest and most renowned specialists in world football, Jürgen Klopp unexpectedly began his career as the head coach of the German national team with a shock and a negative record. After drawing 1:1 with the Netherlands in the 1st round of the UEFA Nations League, the "DFB-Team" suffered a 0:1 defeat at home against Greece. According to Goal, following these two unsuccessful results, Jürgen Klopp registered the worst debut start among all head coaches in the history of the German national team.

Previously, coaches such as Sepp Herberger (1937) and Helmut Schön (1965) also failed to win their first two matches, but they earned 2 points from two draws; Klopp, on the other hand, gathered only 1 point in his first two games, setting an absolute dark record. Now the German machine is forced to take to the field solely for a victory in the 3rd-round match against Serbia on October 1 at the "Arena Munich" stadium in Munich.

"1 point, 89 years of dark history, and the test against Serbia": 5 key points of the crisis start

The most important official facts regarding Jürgen Klopp's unsuccessful start with the Germany national team:

The worst start in Germany's history: Klopp became the only coach in history to collect only 1 point in his first 2 matches at the helm of the national team;

The Netherlands draw and the Greece fiasco: While a 1:1 score was registered against the Netherlands in the 1st round of the Nations League, a 0:1 defeat was suffered at home against Greece;

89-year historical comparison: Klopp became the 3rd coach, after Sepp Herberger in 1937 and Helmut Schön in 1965, unable to win his first two games;

Absolute negative record in points: While Herberger and Schön earned 2 points from 2 draws, Klopp could not even match that indicator (1 point);

The Munich test on October 1: The Germany national team will host Serbia at the "Arena Munich" within the 3rd round and try to rectify the situation.

Comparison of the worst starts by Germany national team head coaches

Classification of the indicators of specialists who failed to win their first two matches in the history of German football:

Coach's name Year tenure began Result of the first 2 matches Points gathered Historical status and consequence Sepp Herberger 1937 2 draws 2 points Later brought Germany the 1954 World Cup gold Helmut Schön 1965 2 draws 2 points Later became European (1972) and World (1974) champion Jürgen Klopp 2026 1 draw (1:1), 1 defeat (0:1) 1 point Absolute worst debut start in Germany's history

Football expertise: Why did Klopp's German machine break down from the very first rounds?

Conclusions of international sports analysts, tactical experts, and German commentators:

"The gap between club football and the national team": Jürgen Klopp's famous "gegenpressing" philosophy requires daily training and high physical loads; since players arriving at the national team's disposal for just a few days cannot quickly adapt to this intensive system, disarray is arising on the pitch;

Unstable rotation in the squad: Testing new names such as Bisseck, Brown, and Eboutalib in the match against Greece alongside leaders like Kimmich, Nübel, and Tah disrupted the connections between defense and attack;

The match with Serbia — a decisive challenge: The October 1 fixture at "Arena Munich" will turn into not just another game for Klopp, but a battle to preserve his reputation under heavy criticism from fans and the media; dropping points here would put the Klopp project in serious jeopardy from the very beginning.

In your opinion, what caused such an unsuccessful start for Jürgen Klopp: the tactics not fitting the national team or a generational crisis in German football? Will Klopp, just like Herberger and Schön, be able to draw conclusions from these failures and lead Germany back to the summit in the future? Leave your personal analysis and thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the historical sensation in German football with all fans!