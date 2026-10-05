France and Italy line-ups announced: Important matches in the Nations League

Matchday 4 fixtures continue in the Nations League. Two crucial matches in League A, Group 1 will kick off at 23:45 Tashkent time. France will host Belgium, while Italy will test their strength against Turkey. The starting line-ups for both matches have been announced.

The situation in League A, Group 1 is quite interesting. France leads the standings with 7 points, closely followed by Belgium with 6 points. Italy has 4 points, while Turkey has yet to score a point.

Therefore, today's matches could determine not just the next 3 points, but the balance of power in the group.

France vs Belgium: Zidane picks the line-up

The French national team will start the match against Belgium with a strong squad.

France's starting line-up:

Rest — Yoro, Lacroix, Koundé — Diouf, Camavinga, Koné, Akliouche — Barcola, Dembélé, Lepole.

The hosts are leading the group with 7 points, while Belgium is pursuing France with 6 points.

Therefore, the winning team in the Paris match will have the opportunity to further solidify their dominance in the group.

Belgium, for its part, aims to put up serious resistance against France.

Belgium's starting line-up:

Vandevoordt — Ngoy, Seys, Vanaken, Castagne — Lavia, Raskin — Lukebakio, Mechele, Moreira — Lukaku.

Romelu Lukaku's inclusion as the starting striker shows who Belgium's main attacking weapon will be.

Italy vs Turkey: Hosts are the favorites

Simultaneously, Italy will host Turkey on home soil.

Italy is currently in third place in the group with 4 points, while Turkey remains without a point after the first three matchdays.

Italy's starting line-up is as follows:

Donnarumma — Di Lorenzo, Mancini, Bastoni, Ruggeri — Barella, Romano, Doumbia, Vergara — Maldini, Scamacca.

This match is extremely important for Italy in terms of improving their position in the group. If the team wins at home, they will have a better opportunity in the battle for the top spots.

Turkey will take to the pitch still searching for their first points.

Turkey's starting line-up:

Çakır — Çelik, Bardakcı, Kabak, Elmalı — Kadıoğlu, Yüksek, Özcan — Kahveci, Akgün, Şimsir.

The situation in the group gets even more exciting

The results of the two matches on Matchday 4 could seriously change the situation in League A, Group 1.

France is currently in first place with 7 points, one point ahead of second-placed Belgium. Italy is in third place with 4 points, and Turkey is at the bottom without any points.

Thus, every point in the France–Belgium match is of high value. For Italy, a victory against Turkey could be an important step towards moving closer to the top positions.

Especially the clash between France and Belgium attracts attention as a direct battle for group leadership.

Today's main question — who will take control?

Each round of the Nations League group stage is becoming increasingly important for the teams. If France defeats Belgium at home, it will solidify its lead. A Belgian victory, on the other hand, would create an opportunity for them to take over first place in the group.

The task is also clear for Italy — to make up for the points lost against Turkey and continue the fight for the top spots.

Meanwhile, Turkey will take the field to secure their first points of the tournament.

Thus, the two matches starting at 23:45 Tashkent time could define the future landscape of League A, Group 1. On one side, the showdown between France and Belgium for leadership, and on the other, Italy's opportunity to return to the top positions — the main intrigue of Matchday 4 is concentrated precisely in these two matches.