Feeling betrayed: Ronaldo will not return to the Portugal national team

The brightest and longest international chapter in world football history has been closed irreversibly. Al-Nassr forward and national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo has made a firm decision never to take the field for Portugal again.

According to the latest information from the country's leading daily sports publication O Jogo, the 41-year-old star's decision is absolutely final and has a "non-negotiable" status.

The demarche in Copenhagen and the feeling of "betrayal"

Events took a sharp turn in Copenhagen on September 30. Ahead of the crucial UEFA Nations League Matchday 3 fixture against Denmark, the disagreement between Ronaldo and head coach Jorge Jesus reached its peak, and the captain urgently left the team camp.

The Portuguese publication revealed that the primary catalyst for this drastic step was that the legendary forward "felt betrayed" after promises made by the coaching staff were broken. He no longer intends to wear the national team jersey.

Risk of up to 6 months suspension and financial penalty

Leaving the team arbitrarily could also entail serious legal consequences:

Disciplinary punishment: According to the regulations of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), if a called-up player leaves the training camp without a valid reason, they can be suspended from official matches for 1 to 6 months ;

Financial sanction: In addition, an official fine is stipulated for the player.

However, for a player who has chosen to end his career, these restrictions may no longer hold any significance.

The absolute peak etched in history

Although Ronaldo's farewell in the national team jersey turned out to be dramatic and sensational, his records accumulated over 20 years remain at the pinnacle of world football:

234 appearances: The world record for the most matches played for a national team;

146 goals: The absolute highest goalscoring record in the history of national teams.

The former Real Madrid star became a European Champion with his country in 2016 and a UEFA Nations League winner in 2019. The end of this monumental era against the backdrop of such a sharp conflict has become a massive shock to the global football community.