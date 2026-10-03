Mancini after the match with France: "Donnarumma saved us"

In one of the central matches of the UEFA Nations League, the Italy national team secured a 1:1 away draw against France. Following this intense clash, "Squadra Azzurra" head coach Roberto Mancini shared his thoughts and gave a high evaluation of his players' performance.

The Italian coach emphasized that the match was very difficult, but his team put up a worthy resistance on the pitch against one of the strongest national teams in the world.

«Donnarumma made the save when it mattered»

Roberto Mancini dwelt in detail on the tension in the final minutes of the match and the reliable saves of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma:

«Results change perceptions. It was a very difficult match today. At the end of the game, at the most crucial moment, Donnarumma saved us from a certain goal. But overall, we played a good game against a very strong opponent. If these guys continue to work like this, they can become a wonderful team. It will take some time, but we are developing correctly and at a good pace», — Mancini said.

Positive changes in the team's play

The Italy head coach also noted the visible positive growth in the squad during recent matches:

«Starting from the second half of the match against Belgium, our team began to perform much better. Today, too, we tried to make the right decisions and played extremely reliably in defense when necessary», — the specialist added.

Following this draw, the Italy national team earned an important point in their group and continues on the path of renewing the squad and improving the quality of their play.