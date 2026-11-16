Nodirbek Abdusattorov finishes last in Budapest tournament

In the Hungarian capital of Budapest, the group stage of a prestigious new-format chess competition, the Total Chess World Championship Tour, has concluded. 24 grandmasters are participating in the tournament, which features a prize pool of $650,000. However, for Uzbekistan's representative Nodirbek Abdusattorov , the qualifying stage was unsuccessful.

Unable to secure a win in the final group matches, our compatriot recorded the lowest result among the six chess players. He will no longer compete for the championship, but rather for the final 21st–24th places in the tournament.

Abdusattorov finished the group stage in last place

In the group stage of the competition, 24 chess players were divided into four groups. Participants competed against each other for five days in the Fast Classic format.

In this stage, 3 points were awarded for a win and 1 point for a draw. This system encouraged players not only to avoid defeat but to seize every opportunity to win.

Unfortunately, Nodirbek Abdusattorov could not fully demonstrate his potential in Group A. On the final day of the group stage, he drew both games against American Andrew Hong.

As a result, our compatriot finished sixth, i.e., last place in the group with a total of 9 points. This eliminated his chances of competing for the tournament's main prize.

Alireza Firouzja reached the semifinals

The best result in Group A was achieved by Iranian chess player Alireza Firouzja. He scored 15 points, took first place, and advanced to the semifinals.

Now, Firouzja will face American Fabiano Caruana for a spot in the final. In the second semifinal, Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave will test his strength against Dutchman Anish Giri.

Thus, intense competition is expected among the world's renowned chess players for the tournament's main prize.

Abdusattorov now faces a match against Praggnanandhaa

After the group stage, participants are divided into six playoff brackets for final placement. While the first bracket determines the tournament winner, the remaining five brackets will determine the 5th–24th places.

Nodirbek Abdusattorov has been placed in the sixth bracket. In this stage, our compatriot faces a match against the famous Indian grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa.

This bracket will determine the 21st–24th places. Therefore, the main task for Abdusattorov in the remainder of the tournament will be to achieve the highest possible result.

Battle for a $650,000 prize pool in Budapest

The Total Chess World Championship Tour is organized in a format that differs from standard chess tournaments. It utilizes three types of time controls: blitz, rapid, and the Fast Classic format.

The competition lasts 11 days. In the playoff matches, players will test their strength against each other with different time controls. The tournament is scheduled to conclude on November 20.

The total prize pool of the competition is 650,000 US dollars. The tournament winner will receive a prize of 80,000 dollars.

The Budapest tournament is the first test stage of the Total Chess World Championship tour, which is officially scheduled to launch in 2027.

Now the main question: what result will Abdusattorov show in the playoffs?

The result in the group stage was not what Nodirbek Abdusattorov expected. However, the tournament is not over yet. Our compatriot still has the opportunity to prove himself in the playoffs and take a higher place in the final standings.

It is clear that the match against Praggnanandhaa will not be easy. The Indian grandmaster is considered one of the strongest young representatives of modern chess. Therefore, this encounter will be a serious test for Abdusattorov.

In chess, a poor result in one tournament does not fully define an athlete's true potential. The most important thing is to draw the right conclusions from defeat and make effective use of the next opportunity. Now, fans will follow our compatriot's playoff games with interest.