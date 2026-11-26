Nodirbek Abdusattorov starts prestigious tournament with a win: Defeats Shreyas Royal
The reigning chess champion, Uzbek grandmaster Nodirbek Abdusattorov, has begun the first round of a prestigious tournament with a confident victory. Playing with the white pieces against the host grandmaster Shreyas Royal, our compatriot defeated his opponent with a score of 1:0.
English Opening and victory on the 43rd move
The match began with the English Opening and, following a tense struggle, concluded with the Uzbek chess player's victory on the 43rd move.
While Andy Woodward also secured a win in the first round, the remaining three matches ended in draws. Thus, after the first round, Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Andy Woodward share the lead in the tournament standings, each having collected 1 point.
Tournament format and opponent for the 2nd round
Indicators
Details
Competition format
"Masters" group — 10 grandmasters, round-robin system, 9 rounds
1st round result
Nodirbek Abdusattorov 1:0 Shreyas Royal (victory on the 43rd move)
Tournament standings
Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Andy Woodward (1 point each — 1st-2nd places)
2nd round opponent
Michael Adams (Abdusattorov will play with black pieces)
Match time
Today, at 21:00 Tashkent time
In the second round match taking place today, Nodirbek Abdusattorov will face the experienced English grandmaster Michael Adams while playing with the black pieces.
Do you think Nodirbek Abdusattorov can defeat the experienced Michael Adams with the black pieces in the 2nd round match starting today at 21:00 and become the sole leader?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news about the brilliant start of the pride of Uzbek chess with your loved ones immediately!
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