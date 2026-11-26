The reigning chess champion, Uzbek grandmaster Nodirbek Abdusattorov, has begun the first round of a prestigious tournament with a confident victory. Playing with the white pieces against the host grandmaster Shreyas Royal, our compatriot defeated his opponent with a score of 1:0.

English Opening and victory on the 43rd move

The match began with the English Opening and, following a tense struggle, concluded with the Uzbek chess player's victory on the 43rd move.

While Andy Woodward also secured a win in the first round, the remaining three matches ended in draws. Thus, after the first round, Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Andy Woodward share the lead in the tournament standings, each having collected 1 point.

Tournament format and opponent for the 2nd round

Indicators Details Competition format "Masters" group — 10 grandmasters, round-robin system, 9 rounds 1st round result Nodirbek Abdusattorov 1:0 Shreyas Royal (victory on the 43rd move) Tournament standings Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Andy Woodward (1 point each — 1st-2nd places) 2nd round opponent Michael Adams (Abdusattorov will play with black pieces) Match time Today, at 21:00 Tashkent time

In the second round match taking place today, Nodirbek Abdusattorov will face the experienced English grandmaster Michael Adams while playing with the black pieces.

Do you think Nodirbek Abdusattorov can defeat the experienced Michael Adams with the black pieces in the 2nd round match starting today at 21:00 and become the sole leader?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news about the brilliant start of the pride of Uzbek chess with your loved ones immediately!