Important statement from Nodirbek Abdusattorov about the Chess Olympiad in Samarkand...

The 46th Chess Olympiad taking place in Samarkand has started on a high note for the Uzbekistan national team. At this historic home tournament, the country's main men's national team successfully began the competition by winning all of its first three rounds. Uzbekistan's number one chess player, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, revealed what this historic tournament means to him.

As evident from Abdusattorov's words, the Olympiad in Samarkand is not just an ordinary sports competition. For Uzbek chess players, this is an opportunity to defend the country's honor at one of the world's most prestigious chess gatherings in their homeland, in front of their own fans.