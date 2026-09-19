Important statement from Nodirbek Abdusattorov about the Chess Olympiad in Samarkand...

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Important statement from Nodirbek Abdusattorov about the Chess Olympiad in Samarkand...

The 46th Chess Olympiad taking place in Samarkand has started on a high note for the Uzbekistan national team. At this historic home tournament, the country's main men's national team successfully began the competition by winning all of its first three rounds. Uzbekistan's number one chess player, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, revealed what this historic tournament means to him.

As evident from Abdusattorov's words, the Olympiad in Samarkand is not just an ordinary sports competition. For Uzbek chess players, this is an opportunity to defend the country's honor at one of the world's most prestigious chess gatherings in their homeland, in front of their own fans.

"The moments we waited for have arrived. For the first time, we are hosting such a large-scale competition in our own home. Of course, this is a tremendous pride for our guys."

46th Chess OlympiadSamarkandNodirbek AbdusattorovUzbekistan-1
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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