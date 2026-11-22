The Total Chess tournament held in Budapest ended unsuccessfully for Uzbek grandmaster Nodirbek Abdusattorov. Out of 24 chess players participating in the competition, our compatriot took 23rd place in the overall standings. Nevertheless, he received a prize of 11 thousand dollars based on the tournament results.

One of Uzbekistan's leading chess players, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, could not achieve the expected result at the Total Chess tournament in Budapest. Poor performances in the main stages of the competition and results in the placement matches left him in the lower part of the overall standings.

In the tournament where 24 chess players participated, Abdusattorov took 23rd place. For this result, the Uzbek grandmaster was awarded 11,000 US dollars.

Results in blitz and rapid classics did not meet expectations

The initial stages of the tournament were unsuccessful for Nodirbek Abdusattorov. In the first 9 rounds of blitz matches, he scored 2.5 points and remained in 22nd place.

Our chess player was also unable to fully demonstrate his potential in Group A of the rapid classics. In 10 games, Abdusattorov won only once, drew six matches, and suffered three defeats.

With 9 points, Nodirbek took 6th place in the group and was forced to participate in the matches for 21st–24th places.

The match against Praggnanandhaa was decisive for Abdusattorov

In the semifinals of the matches for 21st–24th places, Nodirbek Abdusattorov faced Indian grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa.

The duel between the two chess players lasted two days. In the first day's matches, Praggnanandhaa prevailed with a score of 9:11.

In the second day's games, Abdusattorov was leading 8.5:3.5 before the rapid classic. However, the Indian chess player's victory in the decisive game changed the situation. The final score became 8.5:11.5, and Praggnanandhaa advanced to the next stage.

After this result, there was no chance for Abdusattorov to rise above 23rd place in the tournament.

Victory over Vaishali gave Nodirbek 23rd place

After losing to Praggnanandhaa, Nodirbek Abdusattorov participated in the placement match against Vaishali.

The Uzbek grandmaster won the two-day duel and managed to finish the competition in 23rd place. This was the highest possible result in the tournament.

Total Chess tournament winner received 80 thousand dollars

The victory in the Total Chess tournament in Budapest went to Iranian grandmaster Alireza Firouzja. He was awarded 80,000 US dollars for first place in the competition.

Nodirbek Abdusattorov, finishing the tournament in 23rd place, earned 11,000 dollars.