Nodirbek Abdusattorov reveals the secret of victory in elite sports

·13·Sport
Nodirbek Abdusattorov reveals the secret of victory in elite sports

One of the brightest representatives of the world chess elite, Uzbek international grandmaster Nodirbek Abdusattorov shared important views on the psychological mechanisms of achieving success in high-level competitions.

Despite his youth, the grandmaster, who continues to outperform the planet's strongest chess players, noted that the true causes of defeats and mistakes are often related not to moves on the board, but to the athlete's internal psychological state.

In an interview with the UzChess project, Abdusattorov detailed how to maintain composure under stress and heavy pressure, and the importance of every minor detail in securing a victory.

Victims of emotions: Where do chess players lose points?

Nodirbek Abdusattorov shared the psychological truths he has realized through vast experience:

  • Not pure chess, but a test of nerves: "Many mistakes happen not because of pure chess, but due to excessive emotions and psychological pressure," the grandmaster notes;

  • Lessons learned at a high price: Abdusattorov admitted that points lost in crucial matches were the result of an inability to control emotions, and this served as a great lesson for him;

  • The skill of overcoming pressure: The experience accumulated over years and major tournaments has formed his skill to maintain complete self-control and composure in high-tension situations.

The rule of maintaining focus and energy

At the highest stage, every minute and thought is of decisive importance:

  • Leaving the past behind: "Negative thoughts after a game must be left behind. It is absolutely impossible to drag them into new games," says Nodirbek;

  • Absolute focus — only on the board: During the game, all thoughts and focus must be directed strictly at the board and the current position;

  • Preventing energy waste: Any extraneous thought, pressure from the stands, or thoughts about previous defeats distracts the athlete and drains the most valuable thing — internal mental energy.

Minor details — the pledge of big victories

In elite chess, the line between a draw and a victory is very fragile, and everything is decided by what seem to be minor aspects:

  • Decisive small differences: When reaching the highest level, the tactical and strategic knowledge of opponents becomes almost equal. In such moments, the result is determined by very small, unnoticeable details;

  • The formula for enhancing play: According to Abdusattorov, if an athlete works tirelessly on these seemingly small shortcomings and aspects and improves them, their overall quality of play will noticeably rise to a new stage.

This analytical approach by the Uzbek grandmaster demonstrates that in modern sports, besides physical and theoretical preparation, iron nerves and psychological resilience have become the main criteria for conquering the highest peaks.

Nodirbek AbdusattorovChessUzChess
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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