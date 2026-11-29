Nodirbek Abdusattorov wins in the 4th round of the prestigious London tournament
In the English capital, London, the 4th round of the main «London Chess Classic 2026» international tournament in the Masters category has concluded. Uzbek grandmaster Nodirbek Abdusattorov played against the host representative Gawain Jones in this round and secured an important victory.
A marathon lasting 84 moves and the reigning champion's steady progress
The match, which was intense and uncompromising, lasted until the 84th move, and in the end, our compatriot demonstrated his high skill and defeated his opponent. As a reminder, the 22-year-old Abdusattorov won this prestigious tournament in the previous 2025 season and has visited London this year to defend his championship title.
According to the results of the 4 rounds held so far, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, having accumulated 3 points, is sharing the 1st–2nd places in the tournament table with experienced American grandmaster Levon Aronian.
The status of the leaders in the tournament table after the 4th round
In this competition, where a total of 10 top chess players are competing in a round-robin system, Abdusattorov is the participant with the highest rating (2772). There are 5 more rounds to be played before the final results are announced.
Rank
Chess player
Country
Rating
Points
1–2
Nodirbek Abdusattorov
Uzbekistan
2772
3.0
1–2
Levon Aronian
USA
2719
3.0
3–4
Andy Woodward
USA
2635
2.5
3–4
Ihor Samunenkov
Ukraine
2610
2.5
5–7
Nihal Sarin
India
2720
2.0
5–7
Gawain Jones
England
2630
2.0
5–7
Luke McShane
England
2606
2.0
Do you think Nodirbek Abdusattorov can maintain his lead in the remaining 5 rounds and win the «London Chess Classic» for the second time in a row?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this good news with your loved ones who are following the victories of Uzbek chess stars on the world stage!
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