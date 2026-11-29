In the English capital, London, the 4th round of the main «London Chess Classic 2026» international tournament in the Masters category has concluded. Uzbek grandmaster Nodirbek Abdusattorov played against the host representative Gawain Jones in this round and secured an important victory.

A marathon lasting 84 moves and the reigning champion's steady progress

The match, which was intense and uncompromising, lasted until the 84th move, and in the end, our compatriot demonstrated his high skill and defeated his opponent. As a reminder, the 22-year-old Abdusattorov won this prestigious tournament in the previous 2025 season and has visited London this year to defend his championship title.

According to the results of the 4 rounds held so far, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, having accumulated 3 points, is sharing the 1st–2nd places in the tournament table with experienced American grandmaster Levon Aronian.