"Inter Miami" wins with goals from Messi and Suarez

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"Inter Miami" wins with goals from Messi and Suarez

"Inter Miami" achieved a crushing victory over "DC United" in the MLS regular season match. In the match, Luis Suarez scored twice, while Lionel Messi found the opponent's net twice as well. Thus, the team from Miami scored four unanswered goals against their opponent.

The score was opened in the 3rd minute. Luis Suarez scored the first goal, and in the 39th minute, he put his name on the scoreboard once again. In the second half, Lionel Messi scored in the 47th minute and completed his brace in the 60th minute.

"Inter Miami" also dominated the match statistics. The team fired 15 shots towards the goal, while DC United recorded 9. The ratio of shots on target was 7:2.

In terms of ball possession, "Inter Miami" came out on top with 61 percent. The team completed 618 passes with 91 percent accuracy. The opponent made 361 passes with an accuracy rate of 85 percent.

The number of fouls was 17 for "Inter Miami" and 6 for "DC United". Miami also had the upper hand in corner kicks with a score of 4:2. Players from both teams received no red or yellow cards throughout the match.

Inter MiamiDC UnitedLionel MessiLuis Suarez
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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