“Inter Miami” captain “blows up” social media after the match in Atlanta...

Following a 3-1 away victory over «Atlanta United» in the Major League Soccer (MLS), «Inter Miami» club captain and world football legend Lionel Messi left a heartfelt post for fans on his social media pages after the match.

The Argentine star, who scored two goals in the match to record a brace, noted that the magnificent arena in Atlanta holds particularly warm memories in his career.

«The stadium that gave me wonderful memories»: Messi's confession

The Argentine goalscorer posted photos capturing moments from the match and wrote the following comment:

«Another victory with “Inter Miami” in a stadium that recently gave me wonderful memories…», — Lionel Messi stated with satisfaction.

For context, the match took place at the famous «Mercedes-Benz Stadium» in Atlanta. Messi has also played a number of important and historic matches at a high level in this stadium for the Argentina national team, and this arena is cherished by him for always bringing him good luck.

«Inter Miami»'s away triumph: The Messi–Suarez tandem

The leaders of the attacking line played a decisive role in this victory for the team from Miami:

Brace from Messi: Lionel hit the opponent's net twice during the match, securing his team's 3-1 lead;

Two masterclass passes from Suarez: Experienced Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez demonstrated his high skill on the pitch, adding two effective assists to his name;

Additional goal from Berterame: Another important goal for the team was scored by visiting forward Herman Berterame.

Upcoming matches: What to expect on October 25?

The next round of the MLS regular championship is of significant importance for both clubs: