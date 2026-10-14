When will the bout between Bakhodir Jalolov and Solomon Dakres begin?

·81·Sport
When will the bout between Bakhodir Jalolov and Solomon Dakres begin?

Two-time Olympic champion and famous Uzbek super heavyweight boxer Bakhodir Jalolov will hold his next fight on October 17 in London. Our compatriot's opponent will be the experienced and skilled British master of the squared circle Solomon Dakres.

This clash between two powerful boxers is generating immense interest among boxing fans and experts worldwide.

Fight Time and Live Broadcast

Details of the big boxing evening in London:

  • Start time: This tournament will kick off on October 17 at 21:00 Tashkent time;

  • Live broadcast: Fans can watch this thrilling bout live via the international sports streaming giant DAZN platform.

Bakhodir Jalolov: A Record Adorned with Knockouts

Our compatriot is marching undefeated in the professional ring:

  • Last fight: Jalolov last stepped into the ring in May 2026 against Agron Smakici, defeating his opponent by technical knockout;

  • Professional record: The Uzbekistan boxer boasts 17 victories, with 15 of them achieved early by knockout;

  • Top athletic form: The Olympic champion is confidently marching toward the elite of the super heavyweight division, and this fight plays an important role in bringing him another step closer to championship belts.

Solomon Dakres: An Opponent Fighting on Home Turf

The British boxer is also considered a very serious and awkward opponent:

  • Last bout: Dakres last fought against Vladislav Sirenko in July 2025, securing a confident victory by unanimous decision of the judges;

  • Ring statistics: The British athlete has 10 victories and only 1 defeat to his name;

  • Home factor: The fact that the fight is taking place in London is expected to give Dakres the support of local fans and a psychological advantage.

This uncompromising clash is of great importance for both athletes to climb higher in the world rankings and pave the way for future major championship fights.

Bakhodir JalolovSolomon DakresLondon boxing matchesDAZN
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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