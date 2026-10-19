Meeting with Haaland and Husanov: Bakhodir Jalolov visits Manchester City headquarters

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Meeting with Haaland and Husanov: Bakhodir Jalolov visits Manchester City headquarters

Two-time Olympic and two-time World Amateur Boxing Champion, the undefeated Uzbek boxer making great strides in the professional ring Bakhodir Jalolov (18-0, 15 KO) visited the training base of the prestigious English club Manchester City following his successful bout in London.

The "Big Uzbek" met and had a warm conversation with world football star Erling Haaland and our compatriot Abduqodir Husanov, who plays for the "Citizens".

18th victory in London and knockdown in the 5th round

Bakhodir Jalolov's trip to Britain began with another confident triumph in the official ring:

  • Victory over Solomon Dakres: At the professional boxing night held at London's famous O2 Arena, our compatriot fought a full 10-round bout against the host representative Solomon Dakres (10-2, 3 KO);

  • Heavy blow in the 5th round: Dominating the contest throughout, Jalolov knocked his opponent off balance and scored a knockdown in the fifth round;

  • Undefeated streak: Winning by unanimous decision of the judges, our 32-year-old champion extended his record to 18 wins (15 by knockout) and reinforced his status as undefeated.

Meeting at the Manchester City headquarters: Encouragement from Haaland and Husanov

After the conclusion of the London bout, Jalolov and his team headed to Manchester and visited the facilities of the "Citizens" club:

  • Conversation with Erling Haaland: Bakhodir Jalolov met with one of world football's top scorers, Norwegian forward Erling Haaland, exchanging views on their sporting experiences and successes;

  • National support for Abduqodir Husanov: He personally supported Abduqodir Husanov, the defender of the Uzbekistan national team defending the honor of Manchester City, wishing him great success in his career in the Premier League and European arenas;

  • Reaction on social media: Bakhodir posted a historic photo on his Instagram page with Haaland, Husanov, and teammates, warmly noting: "We visited the training base of Manchester City! Huge thanks to the club for the amazing trip!"

Such international trips by Bakhodir Jalolov, whose main goal is to capture the undisputed world championship belt in his weight class, once again demonstrate the growing prestige of Uzbek sports on the global stage.

Bakhodir JalolovManchester CityErling HaalandSolomon Dakres
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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