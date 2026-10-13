Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"

John Hansen, a columnist for the famous US publication Bad Left Hook, expressed sharp comments regarding the upcoming clash between two-time Olympic champion and undefeated Uzbek heavyweight boxer Bakhodir Jalolov (17-0, 15 KO) and British boxer Solomon Dacres (10-1, 3 KO).

The analyst noted that he views Jalolov's plans and career development in the professional ring with skepticism, emphasizing that even after 17 victorious fights, no serious qualitative change has been noticeable in his career.

“It would have been interesting 3-5 years ago”: Hansen's sharp opinions

The American expert writes the following about the pace of Jalolov's professional direction:

Risk of standing still: “If Bakhodir Jalolov had stepped into the ring against an opponent of Solomon Dacres' caliber three to five years ago, this fight would have excited me greatly. However, now it gives the impression that he has practically stood still throughout 17 professional fights”;

Conflict between the Olympic cycle and professional boxing: The expert drew attention to the fact that a new Olympic qualifying cycle is approaching once again;

Two possible scenarios: “I can only be convinced of one of two things: either this fight will be the first real test in Jalolov's professional career, or it will simply be another match that is slightly more interesting than usual for fans, after which Bakhodir will once again head toward a third Olympic gold medal”.

Boxing night in London and the latest victory

Important details about the upcoming fight and Jalolov's current form:

Time and venue of the fight: The Jalolov-Dacres confrontation will take place on October 17 at a major boxing evening organized in the capital of Great Britain, London;

Main event of the evening: The headlining bout of this boxing tournament will feature a high-profile rematch between Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley;

Jalolov's last fight: Bakhodir Jalolov last stepped into the professional ring on May 9 of this year in Manchester, where he defeated experienced Croatian Agron Smakici (21-4, 19 KO) by knockout.

This bout in London is expected to be an opportunity for the "Big Uzbek" not only to secure his 18th victory, but also to give a fitting response in the ring to the objections of Western critics and experts.