Why is Bakhodir Jalolov seen as the most suitable opponent for Wilder?
The influential American portal Boxingnews24.com has proposed undefeated Uzbek heavyweight boxer Bakhodir Jalolov as the next opponent for former world champion Deontay Wilder. This initiative was put forward after the American knockout artist's fight against Australian Jai Opetaia, scheduled for December 11 in Cardiff, was canceled. After Opetaia announced he could not enter the ring due to an injury, analysts pointed to the Uzbek boxer as the most suitable replacement.
Why is Bakhodir Jalolov the best candidate?
According to analysts, the 32-year-old Jalolov's physical attributes, international experience, and achievements make him perfectly suited to step into the fight as a short-notice replacement. A clash between a two-time Olympic champion (Jalolov) and a 2008 Beijing Olympic bronze medalist (Wilder) would generate immense interest for international broadcasts even without artificial hype.
Most importantly, our compatriot is currently fully prepared for a fight:
Last fight: On October 17, at the famous The O2 arena in London, he defeated Briton Solomon Dacres in a ten-round bout by unanimous decision.
Ranking and form: Jalolov is in excellent physical shape with no injuries, currently ranked 4th by the IBF and WBO, and 10th in the WBC rankings.
Boxer stats
Bakhodir Jalolov
Deontay Wilder
Age
32 years old
41 years old
Professional record
18 wins (15 KOs), 0 losses
Former WBC world champion
Height
201 cm (natural heavyweight)
201 cm
Olympic achievement
Two-time Olympic champion
2008 Olympic bronze medalist
Clash of styles in the ring and expected intrigue
Boxingnews24 experts noted that Jalolov (18–0, 15 KO) is a southpaw, just like Jai Opetaia. However, this time Wilder would not be facing a 200-pound opponent moving up from cruiserweight, but a natural heavyweight standing 201 centimeters tall with immense punching power.
The publication's authors note that in his recent bouts in Great Britain against Solomon Dacres and Agron Smakici, Jalolov was criticized for acting with a somewhat cautious and measured pace, prioritizing safety. This was because those opponents lacked the punching power to put him in serious danger. In a fight against 41-year-old Wilder, such "calmness" is out of the question: the American boxer possesses a terrifying right-hand punch capable of knocking out an opponent at any second. In turn, Wilder cannot afford to easily lose the early rounds to an opponent with excellent distance management and high-level technique.
How do you think a fight would play out if Bakhodir Jalolov enters the ring against Deontay Wilder on December 11, and can our compatriot win? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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