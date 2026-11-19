The influential American portal Boxingnews24.com has proposed undefeated Uzbek heavyweight boxer Bakhodir Jalolov as the next opponent for former world champion Deontay Wilder. This initiative was put forward after the American knockout artist's fight against Australian Jai Opetaia, scheduled for December 11 in Cardiff, was canceled. After Opetaia announced he could not enter the ring due to an injury, analysts pointed to the Uzbek boxer as the most suitable replacement.

Why is Bakhodir Jalolov the best candidate?

According to analysts, the 32-year-old Jalolov's physical attributes, international experience, and achievements make him perfectly suited to step into the fight as a short-notice replacement. A clash between a two-time Olympic champion (Jalolov) and a 2008 Beijing Olympic bronze medalist (Wilder) would generate immense interest for international broadcasts even without artificial hype.

Most importantly, our compatriot is currently fully prepared for a fight: