Bakhodir Jalolov defeats Solomon Dacres — the 18th victory of the «Big Uzbek» (video)

At a major professional boxing evening organized at the magnificent and grand O2 Arena in the Great Britain capital of London, Uzbekistan's sports pride and two-time Olympic champion Bakhodir Jalolov played his next crucial bout.

In the clash held in the super heavyweight division, our compatriot stepped into the ring against the local glove master and dangerous British opponent Solomon Dacres, securing a confident victory.

Full 10-round bout and a terrifying knockdown in the 5th round

The match proceeded under the complete initiative and control of our compatriot from the opening rounds:

Dramatic turning point in the 5th round: Bakhodir Jalolov maintained distance flawlessly and, through a series of powerful punches, put Dacres into a heavy knockdown state in the 5th round. The British fighter managed to get back to his feet with great difficulty and continue the bout;

Unanimous judges' decision: The bout lasted the full 10 rounds. At the end of all rounds, the panel of judges unanimously and officially recorded the superiority of the «Big Uzbek» with a score of 99:91 ;

Support in London: Despite fighting against an opponent in front of local fans, Bakhodir demonstrated perseverance and high-level technique, proving his class once again in the British ring.

Boxers' statistics: 18 victories and a step towards the championship belt

This success further elevated the Uzbek super heavyweight boxer's standing in the global rankings:

Bakhodir Jalolov's record: Our compatriot had previously achieved a technical knockout victory over Croatian Agron Smakici in the seventh round in May of this year. Following this victory, his record reached 18 wins (15 by early knockout) , successfully extending his undefeated streak;

Solomon Dacres's record: The British boxer, who last defeated Ukrainian Vladislav Sirenko on points in July 2025, now holds a record of 10 wins and 2 losses ;

Main event of the night: In the central bout of this boxing evening in London, two famous British heavyweight stars — Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley — will face each other.

This brilliant victory secured at the London arena brings Bakhodir Jalolov one step closer to the status of an official challenger for the most prestigious world championship belts in professional boxing.