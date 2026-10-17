Bahodir Jalolov and Solomon Dakres weighed in ahead of the big clash in London

The undefeated Uzbek heavyweight master of the leather gloves and two-time Olympic champion Bahodir Jalolov (17-0, 15 KO) has held the official weigh-in ceremony ahead of his next professional fight.

His opponent is British representative Solomon Dakres (10-1, 3 KO). During the pre-fight ceremony, both boxers recorded their weights and took part in the traditional face-to-face.

Weigh-in results: Jalolov has a significant weight advantage

The official figures announced by the organizers are as follows:

Bahodir Jalolov: 255.12 lbs ( 115.72 kg );

Solomon Dakres: 242.9 lbs ( 110.18 kg );

Weight difference: It was revealed that the Uzbekistan boxer is a full 5.54 kilograms heavier than his opponent. This factor is expected to further enhance Jalolov's punching power and physical pressure in controlling the distance.

When and where will the fight take place?

Venue: The capital of Great Britain, London;

Date: October 17;

Significance of the bout: For Bahodir Jalolov, this match will be one of the decisive tests on the path to approaching the top of the heavyweight rankings and becoming an official challenger for the world championship belt.

Previous fights and current condition of the boxers

Both fighters are entering the ring with a series of confident victories:

Jalolov's last success: Our compatriot last fought in May of this year. Back then, he scored a heavy technical knockout in the seventh round against experienced Croatian boxer Agron Smakic (21-4, 19 KO), reinforcing his status as an absolute knockout artist;

Dakres's record: The British boxer last stepped into the ring in July 2025, securing an important unanimous decision victory over the dangerous Ukrainian knockout artist Vladyslav Sirenko (23-1, 20 KO).

This bout, taking place in central London, is expected to be one of the most exciting events of the year for Uzbek boxing fans.