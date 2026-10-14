Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Champions League: Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce. Kick-off: 15 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Aston Villa starting lineup: 1. Suzuki Z., 2. Cash M., 3. Lindelof V., 14. Torres P., 29. Wan-Bissaka A., 8. Kamara B., 6. Barkley R., 7. McGinn J. (captain), 44. Manzambi J., 19. Mbaye I., 11. Jackson N.

Aston Villa substitutes: 18. Abraham T., 47. Alysson, 40. Bizot M., 26. Bogarde L., 10. Buendia E., 17. Garnacho A., 27. Goretzka L., 35. Joao Gomes, 5. Mings T., 42. Wright J.

Aston Villa head coach: Emery U.

Fenerbahce starting lineup: 31. Ederson, 27. Semedo N., 37. Skriniar M. (captain), 15. Ake N., 3. Brown A., 6. Guendouzi M., 5. Yuksek I., 11. Greenwood M., 17. Kahveci I., 70. Aydin O., 19. Muriqi V.

Fenerbahce substitutes: 7. Akturkoglu K., 13. Cetin T., 14. Demir Y. E., 28. Elmaz B., 34. Gunok M., 91. Kante N., 9. Lukaku R., 22. Mercan L., 77. Mimovic O., 45. Nene D., 21. Peprah K.

Fenerbahce head coach: Kartal I.

Live report LIVE
6
Ross Barkley (Aston Villa) was first to Victor Lindelöf's cross and headed powerfully from near the penalty area, but the ball went over the crossbar. The ball went out of play, and the Fenerbahçe goalkeeper will restart with a goalkick.
5
Ibrahim Mbaye (Aston Villa) takes the corner short.
5
Joan Manzambi (Aston Villa) charged towards goal, but the defender tracked back in time to win the ball. The linesman pointed for a corner kick, and Aston Villa will take it.
3
John McGinn (Aston Villa) picks up the loose ball and lets fly from distance, but it sails well wide of the left post. The keeper never looked troubled. A very weak effort. It goes out for a Fenerbahce goal kick.
3
John McGinn (Aston Villa) chased hard to reach the through ball, but it was hit too hard.
2
Nelson Semedo (Fenerbahce) and Vedat Muriqi tried to break through the opponent's defense with a series of short passes, but a defender intervened and stopped the attack.
1
The first half has just begun.
00:01
The players are on the pitch and Fenerbahce gets the game started.
00:00
Ivan Kružliak has been appointed as the main referee for this match.
00:00
In the match details, you can review the team line-ups just before kick-off.
00:00
Hello, welcome to our live text commentary. You can follow all the exciting moments of the match in text format so you won't miss a thing. Sit back and enjoy.
Aston VillaFenerbahceChampions League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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