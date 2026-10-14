Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Champions League: Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce. Kick-off: 15 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Aston Villa starting lineup: 1. Suzuki Z., 2. Cash M., 3. Lindelof V., 14. Torres P., 29. Wan-Bissaka A., 8. Kamara B., 6. Barkley R., 7. McGinn J. (captain), 44. Manzambi J., 19. Mbaye I., 11. Jackson N.
Aston Villa substitutes: 18. Abraham T., 47. Alysson, 40. Bizot M., 26. Bogarde L., 10. Buendia E., 17. Garnacho A., 27. Goretzka L., 35. Joao Gomes, 5. Mings T., 42. Wright J.
Aston Villa head coach: Emery U.
Fenerbahce starting lineup: 31. Ederson, 27. Semedo N., 37. Skriniar M. (captain), 15. Ake N., 3. Brown A., 6. Guendouzi M., 5. Yuksek I., 11. Greenwood M., 17. Kahveci I., 70. Aydin O., 19. Muriqi V.
Fenerbahce substitutes: 7. Akturkoglu K., 13. Cetin T., 14. Demir Y. E., 28. Elmaz B., 34. Gunok M., 91. Kante N., 9. Lukaku R., 22. Mercan L., 77. Mimovic O., 45. Nene D., 21. Peprah K.
Fenerbahce head coach: Kartal I.
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