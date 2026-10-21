Aston Villa vs Viking: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Aston Villa vs Viking: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Champions League: Aston Villa vs Viking. Kick-off: 22 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Aston Villa starting lineup: 1. Suzuki Z., 19. Mbaye I., 3. Lindelof V., 14. Torres P., 5. Mings T., 7. McGinn J. (captain), 6. Barkley R., 35. Joao Gomes, 10. Buendia E., 47. Alysson, 11. Jackson N.

Aston Villa substitutes: 18. Abraham T., 40. Bizot M., 26. Bogarde L., 2. Cash M., 17. Garnacho A., 27. Goretzka L., 4. Harwood-Bellis T., 53. Hemmings G., 8. Kamara B., 22. Maatsen I., 42. Wright J.

Aston Villa head coach: Emery U.

Viking starting lineup: 1. Ostbo A., 2. Haugen H. J., 27. Daland J., 6. Stensness G., 5. Heggheim H., 7. Askildsen K., 8. Bell J., 29. Moi T., 20. Christiansen P., 22. Botheim E., 10. Tripic Z. (captain).

Viking substitutes: 24. Auklend V., 17. Bassey E., 30. Belko L., 16. Bjordal H., 19. Cosic A., 25. Falchener H., 23. Fuglestad N., 33. Hansen J., 28. Haugen K., 26. Kvia-Egeskog S., 11. Postema R., 3. Vevatne V.

Viking head coach: Aarsheim B.

Live report LIVE
00:00
Sebastian Gishamer has been appointed as the main referee for today's match, and he will try to officiate fairly and avoid mistakes.
00:00
The starting lineups for both teams are now known, and you can review them.
00:00
Hello and welcome to our live text commentary. You can follow all the exciting moments of the match in writing so you won't miss a thing. Sit back and enjoy.
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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