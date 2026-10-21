Aston Villa vs Viking: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Champions League: Aston Villa vs Viking. Kick-off: 22 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Aston Villa starting lineup: 1. Suzuki Z., 19. Mbaye I., 3. Lindelof V., 14. Torres P., 5. Mings T., 7. McGinn J. (captain), 6. Barkley R., 35. Joao Gomes, 10. Buendia E., 47. Alysson, 11. Jackson N.
Aston Villa substitutes: 18. Abraham T., 40. Bizot M., 26. Bogarde L., 2. Cash M., 17. Garnacho A., 27. Goretzka L., 4. Harwood-Bellis T., 53. Hemmings G., 8. Kamara B., 22. Maatsen I., 42. Wright J.
Aston Villa head coach: Emery U.
Viking starting lineup: 1. Ostbo A., 2. Haugen H. J., 27. Daland J., 6. Stensness G., 5. Heggheim H., 7. Askildsen K., 8. Bell J., 29. Moi T., 20. Christiansen P., 22. Botheim E., 10. Tripic Z. (captain).
Viking substitutes: 24. Auklend V., 17. Bassey E., 30. Belko L., 16. Bjordal H., 19. Cosic A., 25. Falchener H., 23. Fuglestad N., 33. Hansen J., 28. Haugen K., 26. Kvia-Egeskog S., 11. Postema R., 3. Vevatne V.
Viking head coach: Aarsheim B.
Comments 0
…