Barcelona vs Aston Villa: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Champions League: Barcelona vs Aston Villa. Kick-off: 4 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Barcelona starting lineup: 1. Garcia J., 4. Farinas B., 5. Cubarsi P., 18. Martin G., 2. Cancelo J., 16. Rodri, 8. Pedri, 10. Lamine Yamal, 7. Fermin, 17. Gordon A., 11. Raphinha (captain).
Barcelona substitutes: 29. Abdelkarim H., 14. Adeyemi K., 3. Balde A., 22. Bernal M., 41. Campos A., 21. de Jong F., 9. Gabriel Jesus, 6. Gavi, 32. Goren O., 25. Livakovic D., 13. Szczesny W., 40. Victor G.
Barcelona head coach: Flick H.
Aston Villa starting lineup: 1. Suzuki Z., 2. Cash M., 3. Lindelof V., 14. Torres P., 22. Maatsen I., 8. Kamara B., 35. Joao Gomes, 7. McGinn J. (captain), 44. Manzambi J., 10. Buendia E., 11. Jackson N.
Aston Villa substitutes: 18. Abraham T., 47. Alysson, 6. Barkley R., 40. Bizot M., 17. Garnacho A., 27. Goretzka L., 4. Harwood-Bellis T., 53. Hemmings G., 19. Mbaye I., 5. Mings T., 42. Wright J.
Aston Villa head coach: Emery U.
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