Barcelona vs Aston Villa: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·4·Sport
Barcelona vs Aston Villa: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Champions League: Barcelona vs Aston Villa. Kick-off: 4 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Barcelona starting lineup: 1. Garcia J., 4. Farinas B., 5. Cubarsi P., 18. Martin G., 2. Cancelo J., 16. Rodri, 8. Pedri, 10. Lamine Yamal, 7. Fermin, 17. Gordon A., 11. Raphinha (captain).

Barcelona substitutes: 29. Abdelkarim H., 14. Adeyemi K., 3. Balde A., 22. Bernal M., 41. Campos A., 21. de Jong F., 9. Gabriel Jesus, 6. Gavi, 32. Goren O., 25. Livakovic D., 13. Szczesny W., 40. Victor G.

Barcelona head coach: Flick H.

Aston Villa starting lineup: 1. Suzuki Z., 2. Cash M., 3. Lindelof V., 14. Torres P., 22. Maatsen I., 8. Kamara B., 35. Joao Gomes, 7. McGinn J. (captain), 44. Manzambi J., 10. Buendia E., 11. Jackson N.

Aston Villa substitutes: 18. Abraham T., 47. Alysson, 6. Barkley R., 40. Bizot M., 17. Garnacho A., 27. Goretzka L., 4. Harwood-Bellis T., 53. Hemmings G., 19. Mbaye I., 5. Mings T., 42. Wright J.

Aston Villa head coach: Emery U.

BarcelonaAston VillaChampions League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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