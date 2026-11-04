Fenerbahce vs Liverpool: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Champions League: Fenerbahce vs Liverpool. Kick-off: 4 November, 22:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Fenerbahce starting lineup: 31. Ederson, 27. Semedo N., 37. Skriniar M. (captain), 21. Peprah K., 3. Brown A., 6. Guendouzi M., 91. Kante N., 5. Yuksek I., 11. Greenwood M., 9. Lukaku R., 17. Kahveci I.
Fenerbahce substitutes: 7. Akturkoglu K., 70. Aydin O., 13. Cetin T., 14. Demir Y. E., 28. Elmaz B., 34. Gunok M., 22. Mercan L., 77. Mimovic O., 18. Muldur M., 19. Muriqi V., 45. Nene D.
Fenerbahce head coach: Kuyt D.
Liverpool starting lineup: 1. Alisson, 2. Gomez J., 5. Jacquet J., 4. van Dijk V. (captain), 21. Tsimikas K., 10. Mac Allister A., 42. Nyoni T., 23. Munoz V., 8. Szoboszlai D., 73. Ngumoha R., 29. Barcola B.
Liverpool substitutes: 33. Araujo R., 44. Chambers L., 76. Danns J., 18. Gakpo C., 9. Isak A., 6. Kerkez M., 67. Koumas L., 25. Mamardashvili G., 53. McConnell J., 7. Wirtz F., 28. Woodman F.
Liverpool head coach: Iraola A.
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