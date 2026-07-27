Alejandro Garnacho Moves From Chelsea to Aston Villa

·51·Sport
Alejandro Garnacho Moves From Chelsea to Aston Villa

Argentina national team winger Alejandro Garnacho will continue his career at Aston Villa. According to Goal.com, the player has joined the Birmingham club on loan until the end of the season, with an option to make the transfer permanent. Goal.com reported this news .

It is reported that the transfer fee could be approximately £42.5 million. This move is seen as an important step for the young player to revive his recently difficult career and regain his self-confidence.

European Competitions and Champions League Factor

After joining Aston Villa, Garnacho emphasized that the desire to participate in prestigious continental tournaments played a decisive role in his choice of a new team. These words of his were perceived as a specific hint towards his former club Chelsea, as the London club finished 10th in the English Premier League last season and missed out on European competitions.

“I understand very well how important it is to play in European competitions. I needed a team that would give me confidence and return me to the level I had in my early years at Manchester United. The Champions League is the best competition and we will play in it this season,” the player noted.

Difficult Period and Conflicts in Manchester

Garnacho's career had recently been on a downward trend. His departure from Manchester United also caused quite a stir, and disagreements arose with former head coach Ruben Amorim.

In particular, his open expression of dissatisfaction after not being included in the starting lineup for the 2025 UEFA Europa League final complicated the situation even further. After that, the player moved to Stamford Bridge, but failed to show consistent performances in London and secure a spot in the starting XI.

Now Alejandro Garnacho strives to restore his best athletic form at Aston Villa and perform worthily in the Champions League matches. The club's management and coaching staff also expect the talented forward to strengthen the team's attacking line.

Alejandro GarnachoAston VillaChelseaChampions LeaguePremier League
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