The 4 best players who secured Barcelona's big win over Aston Villa

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The 4 best players who secured Barcelona's big win over Aston Villa

Following consecutive defeats to PSG and Real Madrid, there were certain concerns surrounding Barcelona ahead of their Champions League match against Aston Villa. True, while the Catalans were easily achieving big wins in the domestic league by scoring 6 goals against mid-table opponents like Alaves, they were faltering in matches against top clubs. However, a resounding victory over a compact and physically strong English Premier League side dispelled all doubts.

The "Euro-Football" publication evaluated the performance of Hansi Flick's charges in this match on a ten-point scale and published a ranking of the four best players who decided the outcome of the contest.

Ranking of the best players of the Barcelona vs Aston Villa match

Player

Position

Score (out of 10)

Key actions and contribution on the pitch

Raphinha Dias

Forward

8.5

2 goals from 2 accurate shots (brace), flawless performance in high pressing, complete dominance over Pau Torres

Fermin Lopez

Midfielder

8.5

1 assist, 3 tackles, 3 ball recoveries, and a huge volume of dirty work in the center

Lamine Yamal

Forward (Winger)

7.5

Crucial opening goal, punishing the opponent's error through pressing, and sharp dribbling

Joao Cancelo

Defender

7.5

Complete control of the left flank, 4 successful dribbles, brilliant "outside-of-the-boot" assist for the 3rd goal

Analysis of the heroes' useful actions on the pitch

  • Raphinha (8.5 points) — 100 percent efficiency: The Brazilian player recorded a brace through pure skill. He left the opposing center-back Pau Torres no chance: first, he beat him with a dribble to score, and then he escaped the defender to convert Cancelo's pass into a goal.

  • Fermin Lopez (8.5 points) — the hidden engine: He didn't just limit himself to the assist for Raphinha. He was the key figure in breaking through the defense during pressing — with 3 tackles and 3 recoveries, he created the prelude to all of Barca's dangerous counter-attacks.

  • Lamine Yamal (7.5 points) — the factor of psychological superiority: He started the match very actively, blocking Gomez's pass to open the scoring. His dribbling played a major role in moving the game into the opponent's penalty area.

  • Joao Cancelo (7.5 points) — leader on the wing: The Portuguese full-back shone especially in the second half. He dribbled past opponents 4 times and earned the applause of the fans with a unique "outside-of-the-boot" pass for the third goal.

In your opinion, which player's performance for Barcelona did you enjoy more in this match — the brace-scorer Raphinha or the pressing architect Fermin Lopez?

Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this detailed review with Barcelona fans immediately!

BarcelonaAston VillaChampions LeagueHansi Flick
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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