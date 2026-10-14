AS Roma vs Real Madrid: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

5 A precise pass found Matias Soule (AS Roma) in space. He didn't hesitate to unleash a powerful long-range shot toward the top corner, but Thibaut Courtois made a brilliant save.

4 Paulo Dybala (AS Roma) takes the corner, but the defenders clear the ball.

4 Mario Hermoso (AS Roma) reacted quickly to the rebound and unleashed a dangerous shot towards the left side of the goal, but Thibaut Courtois made a brilliant save. AS Roma will take a corner kick. The referee and one of his assistants pointed to the corner flag.

4 Paulo Dybala (AS Roma) took the corner, but the opponent's defenders cleared the ball.

3 Nahuel Molina (Roma) tried to pass to a teammate from outside the box, but the opposing defenders reacted quickly to clear the danger. Roma will take a corner kick.

1 Matías Soulé (AS Roma) used some skill to reach the edge of the box and took a shot. The goalkeeper tried to save it, but it went past the left post.

1 Marten de Roon (AS Roma) played a long pass across the field, but the ball didn't reach its target.

1 The match has just started.

00:00 Roma gets the game underway.

00:00 François Letexier has been appointed as the main referee for this match.

00:00 Before the match starts, you can check out the starting lineups for today's clash.