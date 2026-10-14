AS Roma vs Real Madrid: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·42·Sport
AS Roma vs Real Madrid: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Champions League: AS Roma vs Real Madrid. Kick-off: 15 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

AS Roma starting lineup: 95. Gollini P., 23. Mancini G. (captain), 5. Ndicka E., 22. Hermoso M., 20. Molina N., 15. De Roon M., 17. Kone M., 43. Wesley Franca, 21. Dybala P., 18. Soule M., 14. Malen D.

AS Roma substitutes: 26. Balerdi L., 9. Castro S., 70. De Marzi G., 87. Ghilardi D., 3. Koulierakis K., 77. Lulli E., 86. Mora R., 7. Pellegrini Lo., 61. Pisilli N., 2. Rensch D., 32. Vasquez Llach D. S.

AS Roma head coach: Gasperini G.

Real Madrid starting lineup: 1. Courtois T., 24. Dumfries D., 16. Konate I., 22. Rudiger A., 17. Cucurella M., 8. Valverde F. (captain), 14. Tchouameni A., 25. Diomande Y., 5. Bellingham J., 10. Mbappe K., 7. Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid substitutes: 12. Alexander-Arnold T., 6. Camavinga E., 18. Carreras A., 21. Diaz B., 9. Endrick, 19. Espi C., 15. Guler A., 4. Huijsen D., 13. Lunin A., 26. Mestre S., 27. Pitarch T., 20. Silva B.

Real Madrid head coach: Mourinho J.

Live report LIVE
5
A precise pass found Matias Soule (AS Roma) in space. He didn't hesitate to unleash a powerful long-range shot toward the top corner, but Thibaut Courtois made a brilliant save.
4
Paulo Dybala (AS Roma) takes the corner, but the defenders clear the ball.
4
Mario Hermoso (AS Roma) reacted quickly to the rebound and unleashed a dangerous shot towards the left side of the goal, but Thibaut Courtois made a brilliant save. AS Roma will take a corner kick. The referee and one of his assistants pointed to the corner flag.
4
Paulo Dybala (AS Roma) took the corner, but the opponent's defenders cleared the ball.
3
Nahuel Molina (Roma) tried to pass to a teammate from outside the box, but the opposing defenders reacted quickly to clear the danger. Roma will take a corner kick.
1
Matías Soulé (AS Roma) used some skill to reach the edge of the box and took a shot. The goalkeeper tried to save it, but it went past the left post.
1
Marten de Roon (AS Roma) played a long pass across the field, but the ball didn't reach its target.
1
The match has just started.
00:00
Roma gets the game underway.
00:00
François Letexier has been appointed as the main referee for this match.
00:00
Before the match starts, you can check out the starting lineups for today's clash.
00:00
Welcome to our live text broadcast. We will try to bring you all the details of the action on the pitch. The match is about to begin.
AS RomaReal MadridChampions League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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