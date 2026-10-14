AS Roma vs Real Madrid: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Champions League: AS Roma vs Real Madrid. Kick-off: 15 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
AS Roma starting lineup: 95. Gollini P., 23. Mancini G. (captain), 5. Ndicka E., 22. Hermoso M., 20. Molina N., 15. De Roon M., 17. Kone M., 43. Wesley Franca, 21. Dybala P., 18. Soule M., 14. Malen D.
AS Roma substitutes: 26. Balerdi L., 9. Castro S., 70. De Marzi G., 87. Ghilardi D., 3. Koulierakis K., 77. Lulli E., 86. Mora R., 7. Pellegrini Lo., 61. Pisilli N., 2. Rensch D., 32. Vasquez Llach D. S.
AS Roma head coach: Gasperini G.
Real Madrid starting lineup: 1. Courtois T., 24. Dumfries D., 16. Konate I., 22. Rudiger A., 17. Cucurella M., 8. Valverde F. (captain), 14. Tchouameni A., 25. Diomande Y., 5. Bellingham J., 10. Mbappe K., 7. Vinicius Junior.
Real Madrid substitutes: 12. Alexander-Arnold T., 6. Camavinga E., 18. Carreras A., 21. Diaz B., 9. Endrick, 19. Espi C., 15. Guler A., 4. Huijsen D., 13. Lunin A., 26. Mestre S., 27. Pitarch T., 20. Silva B.
Real Madrid head coach: Mourinho J.
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