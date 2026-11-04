Manchester Utd vs AS Roma: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Champions League: Manchester Utd vs AS Roma. Kick-off: 4 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Manchester Utd starting lineup: 1. Lammens S., 15. Yoro L., 5. Maguire H., 26. Heaven A., 2. Dalot D., 37. Mainoo K., 20. Baleba C., 19. Mbeumo B., 8. Fernandes B. (captain), 16. Diallo A., 10. Cunha M.
Manchester Utd substitutes: 41. Amass H., 17. Andrey Santos, 12. Darlow K., 4. de Ligt M., 39. Fletcher T., 22. Heaton T., 31. Lacey S., 6. Martinez Li., 3. Mazraoui N., 7. Mount M., 18. Tielemans Y., 11. Zirkzee J.
Manchester Utd head coach: Carrick M.
AS Roma starting lineup: 32. Vasquez Llach D. S., 23. Mancini G., 22. Hermoso M., 26. Balerdi L., 2. Rensch D., 4. Cristante B. (captain), 15. De Roon M., 43. Wesley Franca, 18. Soule M., 86. Mora R., 14. Malen D.
AS Roma substitutes: 9. Castro S., 70. De Marzi G., 63. Di Nunzio A., 87. Ghilardi D., 3. Koulierakis K., 77. Lulli E., 20. Molina N., 5. Ndicka E., 61. Pisilli N.
AS Roma head coach: Gasperini G.
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