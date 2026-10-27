AS Roma vs Cagliari: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·39·Sport
AS Roma vs Cagliari: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Serie A: AS Roma vs Cagliari. Kick-off: 28 October, 00:45 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

AS Roma starting lineup: 95. Gollini P., 9. Castro S., 4. Cristante B. (captain), 15. De Roon M., 3. Koulierakis K., 77. Lulli E., 23. Mancini G., 20. Molina N., 5. Ndicka E., 61. Pisilli N., 18. Soule M.

AS Roma head coach: Gasperini G.

Cagliari starting lineup: 1. Caprile E., 8. Adopo M., 14. Deiola A., 39. Fadera A., 26. Mina Y., 18. Nzola M., 33. Obert A., 2. Pedro J., 15. Rodriguez J., 4. Romano A., 28. Sugawara Y.

Cagliari head coach: Pisacane F.

Live report0-1 LIVE
100-1
Goal! M'Bala Nzola (Cagliari) scores from the penalty spot, firing into the bottom right corner, leaving Pierluigi Gollini with no chance!
10
M'Bala Nzola (Cagliari) scores the penalty!
8VAR
Despite Cagliari players' penalty appeals, play continues. Wait! Referee Ermanno Feliciani has stopped the game to check the VAR! Let's see what happens.
8
Niccolò Pisilli (Roma) appeared to handle the ball inside the box, but the referee waved play on. No penalty!
7
Adam Obert (Cagliari) takes the corner, but fails to find any of his teammates. Cagliari wins a corner.
6
Adam Obert (Cagliari) tried to find a teammate in the box with a great pass, but a defender intercepted it. Corner kick for Cagliari.
5
Gianluca Mancini (Roma) received a great pass inside the box and had enough time and space to shoot, but his low effort towards the center of the goal was easily saved by Elia Caprile.
2
Emanuele Lulli (AS Roma) delivered a great cross into the box, but the opposing defense managed to clear the ball to safety.
1
The match has just started, the first half is underway.
00:46
AS Roma kicks off the match.
00:45
The referee for today's match is Ermanno Feliciani.
00:45
You can check the team lineups in the match details before the game starts.
00:45
Hello and welcome to the live text commentary of the upcoming match. We will try to bring you the events on the field as accurately as possible. Enjoy the game.
AS RomaCagliariSerie A
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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