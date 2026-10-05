Gasperini opposes Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina's trip to Argentina

AS Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has explained why he blocked Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina from attending Lionel Messi's farewell match for the Argentina national team. The coach believes the long-haul transatlantic flight would have disrupted the club's preparations for crucial upcoming fixtures. This is reported by Goal.com. reports. .

According to an interview with Sky Sport Italia, Lionel Messi is scheduled to conclude his international career in a friendly match against Benin on Wednesday. This encounter is expected to be the legendary forward's final appearance for the national team. Although Dybala and Molina were not officially called up for the current international break, they intended to witness this emotional historic event from the stadium stands.

Logistical challenges ahead of key matches

Both players, who have a combined 105 international caps and close ties with Messi, wanted to travel to South America. However, head coach Gian Piero Gasperini officially prohibited the trip. The Italian tactician emphasized that there was no time for long-distance travel due to the serious domestic competition matches facing the team.

The Giallorossi face a very difficult schedule after the international break. The Romans resume play on Sunday against Como, followed by a high-stakes Champions League test against Real Madrid.

“We are very close to an important game on Sunday,” Gasperini explained regarding his decision. According to him, Argentina is located too far away, and sending players there would require many hours of flight time, a risk the club was unwilling to take.

The legend's international legacy

Throughout his illustrious international career, Lionel Messi won two Copa América titles, reached consecutive World Cup finals, and ultimately conquered the world stage. As one of the greatest players in football history, this step by the forward has captured global attention.

Gian Piero Gasperini also praised the Argentine superstar's immense contribution and legacy in world football, showing respect for his international career. However, the coach reiterated that his primary duty is to protect the club's interests and maintain the squad ahead of a challenging season.