PSG vs AS Roma: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Champions League: PSG vs AS Roma. Kick-off: 26 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
PSG starting lineup: 39. Safonov M., 2. Hakimi A. (captain), 6. Zabarnyi I., 51. Pacho W., 25. Mendes N., 87. Neves J., 17. Vitinha, 8. Ruiz F., 11. Akliouche M., 9. Torres F., 24. Mayulu S.
PSG substitutes: 90. Bar A., 4. Beraldo L., 42. Boly D., 30. Chevalier L., 10. Dembele O., 12. Digne L., 27. Fernandez D., 22. Godts M., 21. Hernandez L., 5. Marquinhos, 47. Ndjantou Q., 33. Zaire-Emery W.
PSG head coach: Luis Enrique.
AS Roma starting lineup: 99. Svilar M., 23. Mancini G. (captain), 5. Ndicka E., 22. Hermoso M., 43. Wesley Franca, 15. De Roon M., 17. Kone M., 20. Molina N., 61. Pisilli N., 18. Soule M., 9. Castro S.
AS Roma substitutes: 26. Balerdi L., 4. Cristante B., 70. De Marzi G., 21. Dybala P., 87. Ghilardi D., 95. Gollini P., 3. Koulierakis K., 77. Lulli E., 14. Malen D., 86. Mora R.
AS Roma head coach: Gasperini G.
- 26Senny Mayulu (PSG) plays a ball into the box, but it's intercepted and cleared.
- 22Glenn Nyberg blows his whistle for a foul after Wesley Franca (AS Roma) brings down his opponent.
- 21PSG take the corner short. The ball is played to a nearby teammate.
- 20Senny Mayulu (PSG) fires a shot, but it's well blocked by a defender. PSG win a corner.
- 19Mario Hermoso (AS Roma) had a decent long-range effort. It was straight at the keeper, but Matvey Safonov was alert to make a comfortable save.
- 18Gianluca Mancini (AS Roma) attempts a pass, but it's blocked.
- 15Manu Kone (AS Roma) fires from a promising spot outside the box, but a defender makes a brave block.
- 15AS Roma fail to capitalize on the corner as the defense clears the ball.
- 15Matias Soule (AS Roma) swings in a cross, but it's cleared away. The ball goes out of play and AS Roma win a corner.
- 14Joao Neves (PSG) brings down his opponent and Glenn Nyberg blows the whistle.
- 13Santiago Castro (AS Roma) wins the ball, but the referee calls a foul. He's clearly unhappy with the decision!
- 13Achraf Hakimi (PSG) attempts a low cross into the box, but it's blocked and cleared.
- 11Nuno Mendes (PSG) whips in a cross, but the defence clears it away.
- 8Gianluca Mancini (AS Roma) is penalized for holding. Glenn Nyberg signals a set piece.
- 8Evan Ndicka (AS Roma) commits a reckless challenge and the referee blows for a foul.
- 7Nuno Mendes (PSG) is unlucky as Mile Svilar makes a lucky save to deny his effort from the edge of the box.
- 50-1Goal! Mario Hermoso (AS Roma) taps it in from close range to make it 0:1. A great assist from Matias Soule.
- 4Joao Neves (PSG) commits a foul and Glenn Nyberg immediately awards a free kick.
- 3Senny Mayulu (PSG) beats his man, but fails to thread a low pass through to a teammate.
- 1The first half is underway.
- 01:01AS Roma will get us underway.
- 01:00Glenn Nyberg will referee today's match.
- 01:00The starting lineups for this match have been confirmed.
- 01:00Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today's match. We'll bring you all the action as it happens. Enjoy the game.
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