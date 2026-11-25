All 24 Important only 1

26 Senny Mayulu (PSG) plays a ball into the box, but it's intercepted and cleared.

22 Glenn Nyberg blows his whistle for a foul after Wesley Franca (AS Roma) brings down his opponent.

21 PSG take the corner short. The ball is played to a nearby teammate.

20 Senny Mayulu (PSG) fires a shot, but it's well blocked by a defender. PSG win a corner.

19 Mario Hermoso (AS Roma) had a decent long-range effort. It was straight at the keeper, but Matvey Safonov was alert to make a comfortable save.

18 Gianluca Mancini (AS Roma) attempts a pass, but it's blocked.

15 Manu Kone (AS Roma) fires from a promising spot outside the box, but a defender makes a brave block.

15 AS Roma fail to capitalize on the corner as the defense clears the ball.

15 Matias Soule (AS Roma) swings in a cross, but it's cleared away. The ball goes out of play and AS Roma win a corner.

14 Joao Neves (PSG) brings down his opponent and Glenn Nyberg blows the whistle.

13 Santiago Castro (AS Roma) wins the ball, but the referee calls a foul. He's clearly unhappy with the decision!

13 Achraf Hakimi (PSG) attempts a low cross into the box, but it's blocked and cleared.

11 Nuno Mendes (PSG) whips in a cross, but the defence clears it away.

8 Gianluca Mancini (AS Roma) is penalized for holding. Glenn Nyberg signals a set piece.

8 Evan Ndicka (AS Roma) commits a reckless challenge and the referee blows for a foul.

7 Nuno Mendes (PSG) is unlucky as Mile Svilar makes a lucky save to deny his effort from the edge of the box.

5 0-1 Goal! Mario Hermoso (AS Roma) taps it in from close range to make it 0:1. A great assist from Matias Soule.

4 Joao Neves (PSG) commits a foul and Glenn Nyberg immediately awards a free kick.

3 Senny Mayulu (PSG) beats his man, but fails to thread a low pass through to a teammate.

1 The first half is underway.

01:01 AS Roma will get us underway.

01:00 Glenn Nyberg will referee today's match.

01:00 The starting lineups for this match have been confirmed.