AS Roma vs Slovan Bratislava: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+1 Following the referee's whistle, the first half comes to an end and the players head down the tunnel to the dressing rooms.

45 At least 1 minute of stoppage time will be added.

45 Roma players are exchanging short passes, trying to break through the opponent's defense and launch a quick counterattack.

39 Donyell Malen (AS Roma) ran through on goal and shot from close range, but Dominik Takáč anticipated the effort and made a brilliant save to deny the shot into the bottom right corner.

39 Goal! The rebound caught everyone off guard except Nahuel Molina (AS Roma), who tapped it into the empty net from close range. 2:0.

38 The ball is cleared following a corner kick taken by Lorenzo Pellegrini (AS Roma).

38 Peter Pokorný (Slovan Bratislava) met a fantastic cross from a free kick and attempted to head it home from the center of the box. His shot lacked accuracy and went wide of the left post.

36 Sandro Schärer blows the whistle for a harsh challenge by Lorenzo Pellegrini (AS Roma) in the fight for the ball. Slovan Bratislava will take the free kick.

36 Donyell Malen (AS Roma) is caught offside.

32 Chance! Nahuel Molina (AS Roma) reached the cross, but couldn't direct his shot on target.

32 Cesar Blackman (Slovan Bratislava) delivers a cross into the box from near the sideline, but fails to execute the intended shot and the well-organized defense clears the ball.

31 Suleymane Kamara (Slovan Bratislava) tried to pass the ball, but it was blocked.

30 Nahuel Molina (AS Roma) sent the ball into the penalty area, but his cross was blocked and cleared.

29 Lorenzo Pellegrini (AS Roma) strikes from inside the box towards the bottom right corner, but Dominik Takac dives brilliantly to palm it away.

26 77:23 is the current possession percentage.

21 Goal, 1:0! Following the free-kick, Daniele Ghilardi powerfully directed the ball towards goal, and Mario Hermoso (AS Roma) headed it into the back of the net from close range.

21 What was Tigran Barseghyan (Slovan Bratislava) thinking? He won't get away with this. The referee shows him a yellow card.

20 What was Tigran Barseghyan (Slovan Bratislava) thinking? He won't get away with this. The referee shows him a yellow card.

18 Sandro Schärer spots the foul by Marten de Roon (AS Roma) and blows his whistle without hesitation.

16 Lorenzo Pellegrini (AS Roma) missed a golden scoring opportunity. He received a great pass inside the penalty area, but his shot went over the crossbar.

14 Slovan Bratislava failed to capitalize on the corner kick as the opposing defense stayed alert and cleared the danger.

12 Cesar Blackman (Slovan Bratislava) tried to deliver the ball from a free kick outside the box. The goalkeeper jumped higher than everyone in the penalty area, claimed the cross and cleared the danger. The ball went out of play. Slovan Bratislava will take a corner.

11 Sandro Schärer blows the whistle. Leonardo Balerdi (AS Roma) commits a foul for dangerous play. Slovan Bratislava will take the free kick near the sideline.

10 Niccolò Pisilli (AS Roma) wins the ball near the edge of the box and shoots, but it goes just wide of the right post.

9 Donyell Malen (AS Roma) headed powerfully from inside the penalty area, but his shot was off target, going past the left post.

8 Lorenzo Pellegrini (AS Roma) takes the corner short.

8 Wesley França (AS Roma) delivered a great cross into the box, but the defenders blocked the ball. AS Roma will now take a corner kick.

8 Niccolò Pisilli (AS Roma) takes a shot at goal, but a defender brilliantly blocks it, keeping it from reaching the target.

5 Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) delivers a cross into the box, but Dominik Takáč comes off his line and claims the ball.

3 A high cross by Nahuel Molina (AS Roma) goes astray, and the opposing defense quickly clears the ball from the penalty area.

2 Leonardo Balerdi (AS Roma) should have done better in that situation. He won the ball after the free kick, but his shot went over the crossbar.

2 Lorenzo Pellegrini (AS Roma) takes a direct free kick.

1 Well, would you look at that, today's game is just starting right now.

00:00 The players have stepped onto the pitch and the match is about to begin. Slovan Bratislava will kick off.

00:00 Today's match will be officiated by Sandro Schärer.

00:00 The starting lineups for both teams are now known, and you can review them.