Sirochbek Ismoilov to Defend WBA Asia Title in South Korea — Who Is the Opponent?

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Sirochbek Ismoilov to Defend WBA Asia Title in South Korea — Who Is the Opponent?

Undefeated Uzbek talent competing in the lightweight division of professional boxing, holder of the WBA Asia belt Sirochbek Ismoilov, is set to hold his next championship defense fight. All official details regarding the 25-year-old compatriot's upcoming bout and opponent have been announced.

Our master of the squared circle, known in the ring by the nickname "Siro Choy", will face his next challenge on the arenas of South Korea.

When and Where Will the Fight Take Place?

The details of the championship belt showdown are as follows:

  • Date and Venue: The professional boxing night will be organized on October 24 in the city of Namyangju, Republic of Korea;

  • Title Status: The clash will take place for the prestigious lightweight WBA Asia championship belt;

  • Goal: Our compatriot aims to successfully defend his Asian belt and further strengthen his position in the international rankings.

About the Opponent: Experienced Indian Keisham Singh

The Uzbek boxer will be challenged by his peer representing India in this tournament:

  • Opponent's Identity: The fighter is 25-year-old Keisham Lukisun Singh;

  • Experience and Number of Fights: The Indian master of the squared circle has played 17 matches in the professional ring so far, winning 14 of them and suffering 3 defeats;

  • Dangerous Aspect: Singh has fought more rounds in professional boxing compared to Sirochbek and is considered one of the boxers with a greater schooling.

"Siro Choy" Record: Absolutely Flawless Streak

Sirochbek Ismoilov has managed to win the attention of professional boxing fans in a short time:

  • Undefeated Career: The Uzbekistan boxer has played 11 matches throughout his professional career, achieving confident victories over his opponents in all of them (11-0);

  • Activity in the Korean Ring: His fights under the nickname "Siro Choy" are watched with great interest among local Korean promoters and spectators.

The upcoming fight in Namyangju is expected to be one of the decisive bouts on the path for Sirochbek Ismoilov to rise into the top 15 of the world boxing rankings and subsequently enter the fight for major world championship belts.

Sirochbek IsmoilovWBA AsiaKeisham SinghNamyangju
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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