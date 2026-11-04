Uzbek boxers in the updated WBA rankings: Two maintain their lead

The World Boxing Association (WBA) has released its updated official rankings for professional boxers based on the results of October. According to the update, two Uzbek fighters — Bektemir Melikuziev and Muhammad Shekhov — have maintained their lead (1st place) among contenders in their respective weight classes.

Significant changes in the rankings: Two of our boxers left the list

Some losses were observed in the updated table. Specifically, Otabek Kholmatov, who held the 9th position in the featherweight division last month, and Sirochbek Ismoilov, who was ranked 13th in the lightweight division, have been removed from the WBA top-15 rankings this time.

Full performance of Uzbek boxers in the WBA rankings

Boxer Weight class Ranking Weight champion Muhammad Shekhov Super bantamweight 1st place (unchanged) Naoya Inoue Murodjon Akhmadaliev Super bantamweight 3rd place (unchanged) Naoya Inoue Otabek Kholmatov Featherweight Removed from rankings (previously 9) Floyd Schofield Sirochbek Ismoilov Lightweight Removed from rankings (previously 13) Vacant Ruslan Abdullaev Super lightweight 13th place (unchanged) Gary Russell Shakhram Giyasov Welterweight 8th place (unchanged) Teofimo Lopez Israil Madrimov Super welterweight 7th place (unchanged) Jaron Ennis Bektemir Melikuziev Super middleweight 1st place (unchanged) Jaime Munguia

Direct contenders for the championship belt

Muhammad Shekhov, who is ranked 1st (for the belt of undisputed champion Naoya Inoue), and Bektemir Melikuziev (for Jaime Munguia's belt) are firmly holding their status as official contenders in their categories. Additionally, Murodjon Akhmadaliev, Shakhram Giyasov, and Israil Madrimov are also maintaining strong positions in the top 10 in the race for championship bouts.

In your opinion, which of our boxers in 1st place — Bektemir Melikuziev or Muhammad Shekhov — will be the first to enter the ring for a world championship belt?

Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share the details of these updated rankings with fans of Uzbek boxing immediately!