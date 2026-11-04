Uzbek boxers in the updated WBA rankings: Two maintain their lead
The World Boxing Association (WBA) has released its updated official rankings for professional boxers based on the results of October. According to the update, two Uzbek fighters — Bektemir Melikuziev and Muhammad Shekhov — have maintained their lead (1st place) among contenders in their respective weight classes.
Significant changes in the rankings: Two of our boxers left the list
Some losses were observed in the updated table. Specifically, Otabek Kholmatov, who held the 9th position in the featherweight division last month, and Sirochbek Ismoilov, who was ranked 13th in the lightweight division, have been removed from the WBA top-15 rankings this time.
Full performance of Uzbek boxers in the WBA rankings
Boxer
Weight class
Ranking
Weight champion
Muhammad Shekhov
Super bantamweight
1st place (unchanged)
Naoya Inoue
Super bantamweight
3rd place (unchanged)
Naoya Inoue
Otabek Kholmatov
Featherweight
Removed from rankings (previously 9)
Floyd Schofield
Sirochbek Ismoilov
Lightweight
Removed from rankings (previously 13)
Vacant
Ruslan Abdullaev
Super lightweight
13th place (unchanged)
Gary Russell
Shakhram Giyasov
Welterweight
8th place (unchanged)
Teofimo Lopez
Israil Madrimov
Super welterweight
7th place (unchanged)
Jaron Ennis
Bektemir Melikuziev
Super middleweight
1st place (unchanged)
Jaime Munguia
Direct contenders for the championship belt
Muhammad Shekhov, who is ranked 1st (for the belt of undisputed champion Naoya Inoue), and Bektemir Melikuziev (for Jaime Munguia's belt) are firmly holding their status as official contenders in their categories. Additionally, Murodjon Akhmadaliev, Shakhram Giyasov, and Israil Madrimov are also maintaining strong positions in the top 10 in the race for championship bouts.
In your opinion, which of our boxers in 1st place — Bektemir Melikuziev or Muhammad Shekhov — will be the first to enter the ring for a world championship belt?
Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share the details of these updated rankings with fans of Uzbek boxing immediately!
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