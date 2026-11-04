Uzbek boxers in the updated WBA rankings: Two maintain their lead

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Uzbek boxers in the updated WBA rankings: Two maintain their lead

The World Boxing Association (WBA) has released its updated official rankings for professional boxers based on the results of October. According to the update, two Uzbek fighters — Bektemir Melikuziev and Muhammad Shekhov — have maintained their lead (1st place) among contenders in their respective weight classes.

Significant changes in the rankings: Two of our boxers left the list

Some losses were observed in the updated table. Specifically, Otabek Kholmatov, who held the 9th position in the featherweight division last month, and Sirochbek Ismoilov, who was ranked 13th in the lightweight division, have been removed from the WBA top-15 rankings this time.

Full performance of Uzbek boxers in the WBA rankings

Boxer

Weight class

Ranking

Weight champion

Muhammad Shekhov

Super bantamweight

1st place (unchanged)

Naoya Inoue

Murodjon Akhmadaliev

Super bantamweight

3rd place (unchanged)

Naoya Inoue

Otabek Kholmatov

Featherweight

Removed from rankings (previously 9)

Floyd Schofield

Sirochbek Ismoilov

Lightweight

Removed from rankings (previously 13)

Vacant

Ruslan Abdullaev

Super lightweight

13th place (unchanged)

Gary Russell

Shakhram Giyasov

Welterweight

8th place (unchanged)

Teofimo Lopez

Israil Madrimov

Super welterweight

7th place (unchanged)

Jaron Ennis

Bektemir Melikuziev

Super middleweight

1st place (unchanged)

Jaime Munguia

Direct contenders for the championship belt

Muhammad Shekhov, who is ranked 1st (for the belt of undisputed champion Naoya Inoue), and Bektemir Melikuziev (for Jaime Munguia's belt) are firmly holding their status as official contenders in their categories. Additionally, Murodjon Akhmadaliev, Shakhram Giyasov, and Israil Madrimov are also maintaining strong positions in the top 10 in the race for championship bouts.

In your opinion, which of our boxers in 1st place — Bektemir Melikuziev or Muhammad Shekhov — will be the first to enter the ring for a world championship belt?

Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share the details of these updated rankings with fans of Uzbek boxing immediately!

WBABektemir MelikuzievMuhammad ShekhovUzbek boxing
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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