Order Issued: Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Jaime Munguia Championship Fight Officially Confirmed

·125·Sport
Order Issued: Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Jaime Munguia Championship Fight Officially Confirmed

A new golden page in the history of Uzbek professional boxing is about to be turned: the World Boxing Association (WBA), one of the world's most prestigious boxing organizations, has issued a firm decision to hold an official super middleweight championship bout. The WBA Championship Committee has officially ordered a title defense fight between the reigning WBA world champion, Mexican star Jaime Munguia, and the official No. 1 mandatory challenger in the division, Bektemir "Bek Bulli" Melikuziev.

In accordance with WBA regulations, both fighters' teams have been given a 30-day negotiation period until October 21 to agree on all organizational and financial terms. For Munguia, who won the title at the famous T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in May 2026, the mandatory defense period has already expired, and he is obligated to face the top-ranked Melikuziev to retain his belt. If the parties fail to reach an agreement within the specified time, this marquee fight will go to a purse bid.

So, Bektemir Melikuziev by knocking out one of the most dangerous representatives of the Mexican boxing school, to Uzbekistan can he bring home the undisputed world championship belt, will Munguia try to avoid the "Uzbek Heart of a Lion," and will the fight take place in Las Vegas or another metropolis?

"30-day deadline, WBA order, and Las Vegas revenge": 5 key points of the championship bout

The most important facts about the WBA decision and the upcoming historic super-fight:

  • Official order from the WBA: The organization has issued an official directive for a clash between champion Jaime Munguia and mandatory challenger Bektemir Melikuziev;

  • 30-day deadline until October 21: The fighters' promoters must reach an agreement on the date and venue of the fight within 30 days;

  • Munguia cannot escape: According to WBA rules C.10 and C.12, the champion must conduct his mandatory defense against the No. 1 challenger, Melikuziev, or be stripped of his title;

  • Risk of a purse bid: If the parties cannot agree by October 21, the right to organize the fight will be awarded to the highest bidder via an open auction;

  • Clash of two heavy punchers: The fight between the Mexican phenomenon with 46 wins and the Uzbekistan representative who has been crushing opponents in the professional ring is expected to be the hottest bout of the year.

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Jaime Munguia: Statistical comparison before the championship fight

Professional ring records of the super middleweight giants:

Indicators and parameters

Jaime Munguia (Reigning World Champion)

Bektemir Melikuziev (Official Mandatory Challenger)

Nationality

Mexico

Uzbekistan

Age

29 years old

30 years old

Number of fights

48 fights

18 fights

Win rate

46 wins (mostly by knockout)

17 wins (over 10 knockouts)

Number of losses

2 losses

1 loss (avenged)

Current status

WBA World Champion (Las Vegas, May 2026)

Clear No. 1 in WBA rankings

Negotiation deadline

Until October 21, 2026 (30-day period)

Until October 21, 2026 (30-day period)

Professional boxing expertise: Why is this fight the biggest test of Bektemir Melikuziev's career?

Analytical conclusions from international boxing commentators and insiders:

  • "Southpaw" power and physical pressure: Bektemir Melikuziev possesses a unique aggressive style and a heavy left hand (body punch) that traps opponents in the corner; since Munguia prefers a traditional open fight, this creates a convenient opportunity for Bektemir to dismantle the opponent's body;

  • Munguia's heavy experience: The Mexican master of the ring has participated in 48 fights and has been tested in 12-round bouts against world-class stars like Saul "Canelo" Alvarez; his endurance and ability to maintain the pace of the fight require higher tactical intelligence from Bektemir;

  • Promoter politics: Golden Boy and Mexican promoters usually try to protect their champions, but the WBA's firm pressure and Melikuziev's mandatory challenger status ensure the inevitability of this clash;

  • A new peak for Uzbek boxing: After Israil Madrimov, Murodjon Akhmadaliev, and our other stars, bringing the super middleweight championship belt to our country will elevate our professional boxing to the level of the world's highest elite.

This official order from the WBA has launched the decisive fight that Bektemir Melikuziev has dreamed of for years, leading him toward the world crown.

Do you think Bektemir Melikuziev can knock out the 46-win Mexican star Jaime Munguia, or will the fight go the full 12 rounds? Where would you like this clash to be held — Las Vegas or Tashkent? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this hot analysis of this historic event in Uzbek boxing with all boxing fans!

Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Lionel Messi's farewell phase begins for the Argentina national teamLionel Messi's farewell phase begins for the Argentina national teamYesterday, 23:51Kylian Mbappe reveals how close he came to joining Liverpool in 2017Kylian Mbappe reveals how close he came to joining Liverpool in 2017Yesterday, 23:51Kylian Mbappé told to stop talking about the Ballon d'OrKylian Mbappé told to stop talking about the Ballon d'OrYesterday, 23:37Italy U-20 Women's National Team Captain Shares Thoughts Ahead of Semifinal Against SpainItaly U-20 Women's National Team Captain Shares Thoughts Ahead of Semifinal Against SpainYesterday, 23:37Lamine Yamal opens up about dealing with fake rumors and media pressureLamine Yamal opens up about dealing with fake rumors and media pressureYesterday, 23:15Lionel Messi to conclude his career with the Argentina national teamLionel Messi to conclude his career with the Argentina national teamYesterday, 23:10
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted