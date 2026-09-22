A new golden page in the history of Uzbek professional boxing is about to be turned: the World Boxing Association (WBA), one of the world's most prestigious boxing organizations, has issued a firm decision to hold an official super middleweight championship bout. The WBA Championship Committee has officially ordered a title defense fight between the reigning WBA world champion, Mexican star Jaime Munguia, and the official No. 1 mandatory challenger in the division, Bektemir "Bek Bulli" Melikuziev.

In accordance with WBA regulations, both fighters' teams have been given a 30-day negotiation period until October 21 to agree on all organizational and financial terms. For Munguia, who won the title at the famous T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in May 2026, the mandatory defense period has already expired, and he is obligated to face the top-ranked Melikuziev to retain his belt. If the parties fail to reach an agreement within the specified time, this marquee fight will go to a purse bid.

So, Bektemir Melikuziev by knocking out one of the most dangerous representatives of the Mexican boxing school, to Uzbekistan can he bring home the undisputed world championship belt, will Munguia try to avoid the "Uzbek Heart of a Lion," and will the fight take place in Las Vegas or another metropolis?

"30-day deadline, WBA order, and Las Vegas revenge": 5 key points of the championship bout

The most important facts about the WBA decision and the upcoming historic super-fight:

Official order from the WBA: The organization has issued an official directive for a clash between champion Jaime Munguia and mandatory challenger Bektemir Melikuziev;

30-day deadline until October 21: The fighters' promoters must reach an agreement on the date and venue of the fight within 30 days;

Munguia cannot escape: According to WBA rules C.10 and C.12, the champion must conduct his mandatory defense against the No. 1 challenger, Melikuziev, or be stripped of his title;

Risk of a purse bid: If the parties cannot agree by October 21, the right to organize the fight will be awarded to the highest bidder via an open auction;

Clash of two heavy punchers: The fight between the Mexican phenomenon with 46 wins and the Uzbekistan representative who has been crushing opponents in the professional ring is expected to be the hottest bout of the year.

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Jaime Munguia: Statistical comparison before the championship fight

Professional ring records of the super middleweight giants:

Indicators and parameters Jaime Munguia (Reigning World Champion) Bektemir Melikuziev (Official Mandatory Challenger) Nationality Mexico Uzbekistan Age 29 years old 30 years old Number of fights 48 fights 18 fights Win rate 46 wins (mostly by knockout) 17 wins (over 10 knockouts) Number of losses 2 losses 1 loss (avenged) Current status WBA World Champion (Las Vegas, May 2026) Clear No. 1 in WBA rankings Negotiation deadline Until October 21, 2026 (30-day period) Until October 21, 2026 (30-day period)

Professional boxing expertise: Why is this fight the biggest test of Bektemir Melikuziev's career?

Analytical conclusions from international boxing commentators and insiders:

"Southpaw" power and physical pressure: Bektemir Melikuziev possesses a unique aggressive style and a heavy left hand (body punch) that traps opponents in the corner; since Munguia prefers a traditional open fight, this creates a convenient opportunity for Bektemir to dismantle the opponent's body;

Munguia's heavy experience: The Mexican master of the ring has participated in 48 fights and has been tested in 12-round bouts against world-class stars like Saul "Canelo" Alvarez; his endurance and ability to maintain the pace of the fight require higher tactical intelligence from Bektemir;

Promoter politics: Golden Boy and Mexican promoters usually try to protect their champions, but the WBA's firm pressure and Melikuziev's mandatory challenger status ensure the inevitability of this clash;

A new peak for Uzbek boxing: After Israil Madrimov, Murodjon Akhmadaliev, and our other stars, bringing the super middleweight championship belt to our country will elevate our professional boxing to the level of the world's highest elite.

This official order from the WBA has launched the decisive fight that Bektemir Melikuziev has dreamed of for years, leading him toward the world crown.

Do you think Bektemir Melikuziev can knock out the 46-win Mexican star Jaime Munguia, or will the fight go the full 12 rounds? Where would you like this clash to be held — Las Vegas or Tashkent? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this hot analysis of this historic event in Uzbek boxing with all boxing fans!