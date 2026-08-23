Lopes Makes History: Romero Defeated, WBA Belt Secured

Teofimo Lopez has become a world champion in a third weight class

In the main event of a professional boxing night held in Las Vegas, USA, two American boxers faced off for the championship belt: reigning WBA champion Rolando "Rolly" Romero and former two-division world champion Teofimo Lopez.

The winner of the highly anticipated clash was decided by the judges' scorecards.

Teofimo Lopez defeated Romero to claim the WBA belt.

However, the significance of this victory extends beyond just a new championship title.

1. Lopez is a world champion again

For Teofimo Lopez, the victory over Romero was one of the most significant results of his professional career.

He had previously achieved world championship status in the lightweight and junior welterweight divisions.

Now, the American boxer has also become a world champion in the welterweight division .

Thus, Lopez has secured a world championship belt in a third weight class during his career.

For Lopez, this victory is not just another win over Romero, but a historic result that makes him a three-division world champion.

2. Romero loses his championship belt

For Rolando "Rolly" Romero, who entered the ring as the WBA titleholder, the night in Las Vegas ended in disappointment.

He was supposed to defend his belt against his compatriot Teofimo Lopez.

However, after the judges' final decision, the championship title passed to Lopez.

Thus, Romero was unable to retain his WBA championship status.

3. Why was the fight particularly significant?

The fight was also interesting due to the personal rivalry between the two boxers.

Romero and Lopez are boxers who know each other well outside the ring. They have even participated in sparring sessions together in the past.

Before the fight, Romero had made sharp statements about forgetting their friendship in the ring.

But in the championship bout, the final word belonged to Lopez.

4. A third championship for Lopez

One of the most important aspects of Teofimo Lopez's career is his ability to achieve championships in different weight classes.

Now his championship history has reached another level:

Weight Class Result Lightweight World Champion Junior Welterweight World Champion Welterweight WBA World Champion

Thus, Lopez has won a world championship title in a third weight class.

Conclusion

The main event of the Las Vegas professional boxing night ended in a historic victory for Teofimo Lopez.

He defeated reigning WBA champion Rolando "Rolly" Romero by judges' decision and secured the WBA welterweight championship belt.

Most importantly, this victory made Lopez a three-division world champion.

Romero lost his title. Now, boxing fans are interested in the first defense of Lopez's new championship reign and Romero's plans after the defeat.