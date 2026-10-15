«Inter Miami» secured a confident victory over «New York City»

In the framework of the 29th round of Major League Soccer (MLS), «Inter Miami» hosted «New York City» on their home turf. The match took place with the hosts in complete control and ended in a confident 2:0 victory.

Miami captain Lionel Messi played the full 90 minutes from start to finish and once again provided an assist, making a worthy contribution to his team's win.

The fate of the match was decided in the first half

The meeting started with fierce attacks from «Inter Miami» from the very first minutes:

Berterame's quick goal: Already in the 20th minute, Berterame, acting actively for the hosts, opened the scoring (1:0);

Messi and de Paul partnership: In the 45+5th minute added by the referee to the first half, following an accurate pass from Lionel Messi, Rodrigo de Paul hit the opponent's goal, strengthening the lead (2:0);

Penalty drama in the final minutes: In the 90+7th minute, «New York City» representative Fernandez failed to successfully convert a penalty, and the guests missed the opportunity to narrow the score.

Lineups and star roster

The Miami club took to the field for this match with a star-studded starting lineup:

Starting XI: St. Clair, Lujan, Casemiro, Michael, Reguilon (Caicedo, 74), de Paul, Ayala (Frey, 90), Galarza (Segovia, 65), Berterame (Filippi, 75), Messi, Suarez;

Activity of Casemiro and Suarez: Casemiro in the defensive line and Luis Suarez in the center of the attack played the match in the starting lineup, ensuring the team's balanced play.

Standings situation

Following this victory, the situation in the competition table took the following form:

«Inter Miami» in 3rd place: After gaining 3 points, the Miami team brought their number of points to 52 , occupying the 3rd step of the general table. The gap with the competition leader «Nashville» is 14 points;

«New York City» remains down: The defeated New York team remains in 21st place in the league table with 33 points.

Led by Lionel Messi, «Inter Miami» is demonstrating confident play ahead of the decisive phase of the season, taking bold steps towards a playoff spot and higher positions.