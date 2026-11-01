Getafe vs Sevilla: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Getafe vs Sevilla: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

La Liga: Getafe vs Sevilla. Kick-off: 1 November, 18:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Getafe starting lineup: 13. Soria D., 15. Boselli S., 14. Carvajal D., 2. Djene, 16. Francho, 21. Garcia A., 8. Gudelj N., 10. Satriano M., 11. Terrats R., 19. Unal E., 26. Valou J.

Getafe substitutes: 5. Abqar A., 20. Azon I., 36. Danfakha I. K., 3. Davinchi, 35. Ferrer D., 17. Kiko Femenia, 1. Letacek J., 23. Mangala O., 9. Mayoral B., 28. Risco A., 4. Sazonov S.

Getafe head coach: Bordalas Jimenez J.

Sevilla starting lineup: 1. Vlachodimos O., 6. Agoume L., 5. Castrin, 20. Correia F., 21. Ejuke C., 24. Fofana Y., 2. Iglesias J., 16. Romero I., 4. Salas K., 19. Stassin L., 17. Suazo G.

Sevilla substitutes: 14. Bueno M., 15. Cardoso F., 22. Carmona J. A., 3. Diaz J., 13. Fran, 7. Gonzalez A., 18. Guridi J., 8. Kochorashvili G., 10. Peque, 12. Sangante A., 9. Ure R., 11. Vargas R.

Sevilla head coach: Garcia L.

Live report0-1 LIVE
45+1
Rough play! Jean Valu (Getafe) is penalized for a foul and Victor Garcia blows the whistle. Free kick awarded to Sevilla.
45
At least 1 minute of stoppage time to be added.
44
Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla) received a precise pass inside the box and struck immediately. The ball headed for the bottom right corner, but David Soria showed his class with a brilliant save.
42
The ball was played across the box to Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla), who had a chance to score. He aimed for the bottom right corner, but David Soria made a brilliant save.
40
Lucas Stassin (Sevilla) got to the cross inside the box before the defender, but couldn't control his shot and the ball went wide of the left post.
37
Lucas Stassin (Sevilla) controlled the ball in the box and beat his marker, but couldn't keep his shot down and it went wide of the left post.
37
Lucas Stassin (Sevilla) thinks he was fouled, but the referee disagrees and awards a free kick to the other team for his foul.
30
Félix Correia (Sevilla) steps up to take the corner. He crosses into the box, but a defender heads it away to clear the danger.
29
The defenders are alert, clearing a dangerous cross from Juan Antonio Iglesias Sanchez (Sevilla). Sevilla win a corner. The opposition faces another threat.
27🔁
Luis García Plaza is forced to make a substitution. Isaac Romero (Sevilla) cannot continue due to injury. Manuel Bueno Sebastián comes on to replace him.
27🟨
Gabriel Suazo (Sevilla) is booked for a foul. An easy decision for Victor Garcia.
24
Lucas Stassin (Sevilla) found space inside the box after a precise pass and fired a shot, but the ball went just wide of the right post.
190-1
Felix Correia took the corner, and Kike Salas (Sevilla) jumped highest near the penalty area to expertly head the ball into the top right corner. Score 0:1.
19
The ball went out of play, a corner kick is awarded. Sevilla will have a chance to create a dangerous opportunity in front of the opponent's goal.
19
Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla) went on a solo run, but a defender blocked him, preventing a dangerous chance. Sevilla will take a corner kick.
13
Victor Garcia spotted a foul by Daniel Carvajal (Getafe) and did not hesitate to blow the whistle.
13
The ball went out of play and the linesman is pointing to the corner flag. Corner kick for Getafe.
10
Félix Correia (Sevilla) is caught offside, the referee raises his flag.
5
Sebastián Boselli (Getafe) met a cross near the edge of the penalty area, but his header went just over the crossbar.
1
The first half has started.
18:04
Getafe kicks off.
18:00
The referee for today's match will be Victor Garcia.
18:00
We now have the starting lineups. You can find them in the match details.
18:00
Welcome to the live text commentary of today's match. You can follow all the key events on the pitch here. Enjoy the game.
GetafeSevillaLa Liga
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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