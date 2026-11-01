Getafe vs Sevilla: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
La Liga: Getafe vs Sevilla. Kick-off: 1 November, 18:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Getafe starting lineup: 13. Soria D., 15. Boselli S., 14. Carvajal D., 2. Djene, 16. Francho, 21. Garcia A., 8. Gudelj N., 10. Satriano M., 11. Terrats R., 19. Unal E., 26. Valou J.
Getafe substitutes: 5. Abqar A., 20. Azon I., 36. Danfakha I. K., 3. Davinchi, 35. Ferrer D., 17. Kiko Femenia, 1. Letacek J., 23. Mangala O., 9. Mayoral B., 28. Risco A., 4. Sazonov S.
Getafe head coach: Bordalas Jimenez J.
Sevilla starting lineup: 1. Vlachodimos O., 6. Agoume L., 5. Castrin, 20. Correia F., 21. Ejuke C., 24. Fofana Y., 2. Iglesias J., 16. Romero I., 4. Salas K., 19. Stassin L., 17. Suazo G.
Sevilla substitutes: 14. Bueno M., 15. Cardoso F., 22. Carmona J. A., 3. Diaz J., 13. Fran, 7. Gonzalez A., 18. Guridi J., 8. Kochorashvili G., 10. Peque, 12. Sangante A., 9. Ure R., 11. Vargas R.
Sevilla head coach: Garcia L.
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