UEFA announces Team of the Week for Champions League Matchday 2

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UEFA announces Team of the Week for Champions League Matchday 2

Following the conclusion of Matchday 2 in the European Champions League league phase, UEFA analysts and experts have announced the official symbolic team of the week featuring the tournament's best players. The most notable aspect of this lineup was that exactly one representative from 11 different clubs made the list.

The squad includes week's hero, Liverpool winger Bradley Barcola, as well as stars like Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane, who put on stellar performances for their respective clubs.

Champions League Matchday 2 Team of the Week:

  • Goalkeeper:

    • Stas Pokatilov (Sabah) — The Azerbaijani club's goalkeeper was named the best keeper of the week due to his crucial saves and confident performances in the competition.

  • Defenders:

    • Sjøvold (Bodø/Glimt)

    • Chabot (Stuttgart)

    • Falsen (Viking)

    • Maximiliano Araújo (Sporting)

  • Midfielders:

    • Vitinha (PSG)Played an flawless game in the center and scored a brilliant goal in the 4–2 victory over Manchester City;

    • Manzambi (Aston Villa)

    • Bradley Barcola (Liverpool) — Secured the status of player of the week by scoring a hat-trick against LASK;

    • Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) — Actively led the Catalans' attacking line, becoming one of the most useful players of the round.

  • Forwards:

    • Nicolò Tresoldi (Club Brugge) — Scored three goals in a dramatic clash against Inter Milan (4–3), bringing his team a sensational victory;

    • Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) — Found the back of the net twice for the German giants, proving his goalscoring prowess in the competition once again.

The inclusion of representatives from non-traditional teams such as Bodø/Glimt, Sabah, and Viking alongside top giants in the UEFA-selected lineup shows that the competition in the new-format Champions League is fierce and unpredictable this season.

Champions League Matchday 2LiverpoolBradley BarcolaLamine Yamal
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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