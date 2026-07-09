English club Liverpool continues its search for a new star to adequately replace its legendary forward Mohamed Salah after his departure. The Merseysiders are currently focusing on Bradley Barcola, who is uncertain about his future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). According to Goal.com, the 23-year-old winger's situation in Paris is increasing the likelihood of a move to the English Premier League. This is reported by Goal.com .

Bradley Barcola is currently participating in the World Cup with the French national team. During one of the tournament press conferences, he stated that he does not know what will happen after the competition ends. This indicates that the player has paused contract extension negotiations with the PSG management and is not fully satisfied with his playing time at the club.

Competition and unexpected obstacles in Paris

When Barcola moved from Lyon to Paris in 2023, he was expected to become one of the team's main leaders. He performed well in his debut season, contributing to 14 goals. However, after Kylian Mbappé's departure, PSG management signed stars like Désiré Doué and later Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to further strengthen the attack. This intensified the competition for Bradley Barcola.

According to statistics, the 2024-25 season was very successful for the player — he recorded 21 goals and 21 assists. Nevertheless, head coach Luis Enrique did not include him in the starting lineup for key matches, specifically the Champions League final against Inter. In the 2025-26 season, his performance declined, totaling 13 goals and 7 assists.

Anfield — a place for new challenges

Barcola is seen as an ideal candidate for Liverpool. After Mohamed Salah ends his brilliant nine-year career with the Merseysiders at the end of the 2025-26 season, the team needs a fast and creative player on the right wing. Liverpool had previously lost other transfer targets to PSG, but now they have the opportunity to sign a player from the Parisians themselves.

Experts believe that Barcola possesses the physical condition and technique to adapt quickly to English football. At PSG, he was often a victim of rotation, whereas at Liverpool, he could be guaranteed the role of the team's new face and consistent playing time. This transfer is important not only for reviving the player's career but also for maintaining Liverpool's attacking potential.