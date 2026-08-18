Liverpool are bringing in two talented footballers from the Paris club

One of the English Premier League leaders, Liverpool have taken decisive action in the summer transfer window by reaching an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye on personal terms. RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins reported the news. The move is a key part of head coach Andoni Iraola’s plan to rejuvenate and add pace to the team’s attack. Goal.com reports .

According to RMC Sport, the 18-year-old Senegal international has approved a five-year financial contract with Liverpool. The team had previously added Víctor Muñoz from Osasuna. Despite interest from Borussia Dortmund and other major German clubs, the young talent wants to play in the English top flight.

The young player made 29 appearances and scored three goals under Luis Enrique last season, but struggled to secure a regular place in Paris Saint-Germain’s starting XI. He faced competition from experienced performers such as Ousmane Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Nevertheless, his potential attracted the attention of the English club.

A huge offer for Bradley Barcola

Alongside the Mbaye transfer, Liverpool have also significantly intensified their pursuit of another leading Parisian winger, Bradley Barcola. The Merseyside club have submitted a new and improved offer of €135 million to Paris Saint-Germain for the 23-year-old Frenchman. The club’s management are determined to sign a player they have been monitoring for a long time.

Liverpool had reportedly been taking a more cautious approach to financial matters after Alexander Isak was signed for a record £125 million last year. However, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s investment in the club’s capital has expanded the financial possibilities at Anfield, allowing the club to act more actively and aggressively in the transfer market. Liverpool are now awaiting the final response from Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The head coach’s stance and the Parisians’ plans

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has given concise answers to questions about the players’ futures at press conferences, saying that he will not discuss the subject until the transfer window closes. Neither player — Mbaye nor Barcola — was included in the squad for the match against Lens, although both had been on the bench for the UEFA Super Cup clash with Aston Villa.

The Paris club appears to have already prepared for the possible departures of these players. The French club have begun shaping their squad for the next generation by signing Ferran Torres from Barcelona and Mika Godts from Ajax. Liverpool are close to completing one of the most high-profile deals of the transfer window.