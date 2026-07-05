Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Extends Contract with Celtic

Scotland's Celtic club officially announced that they will continue their partnership with former Liverpool and Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The experienced English footballer signed a new contract with the club and will defend the colours of the Glasgow team for at least one more season. This decision reflects the high confidence of the club's management and coaching staff in the player's experience. Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the 30-year-old footballer, who has made 35 appearances for the England national team, had gone through a difficult period in Turkey before arriving in the Scottish championship. After his contract with Beşiktaş was terminated, the midfielder remained without a club for six months, joined Celtic at the beginning of this year, and quickly became an important part of the team.

Short-term Impressive Results

Oxlade-Chamberlain's debut at Parkhead was unforgettable. He won the fans' affection by scoring a winning goal in the final minutes of the match against Livingston. Last season, he appeared in 12 matches, seven of which he came on as a substitute. Nevertheless, his influence on the pitch and in the dressing room played a major role in the team achieving a golden double.

Celtic defended their championship title by leaving Hearts behind in the final round of last season and won the Scottish Cup. Speaking about these successes, the midfielder expressed his satisfaction with staying in Glasgow: "I'm very happy to stay at Celtic for another year. Last season was amazing and being part of the team that won the championship and the cup is a source of pride for me."

Manager's Confidence and Future Plans

The club's head coach Martin O'Neill was one of the main initiators of this agreement. The Northern Irish specialist, who initially arrived as an interim manager and led the team to the championship, recently started working on a permanent basis. He considers the presence of a player with Premier League winning experience like Oxlade-Chamberlain to be extremely important for the goals in the new season.

Interestingly, rumours related to the footballer's personal life have also come to an end. His wife, famous singer Perrie Edwards, had previously announced her intention to stay in Glasgow for longer. Considering that Celtic have not yet made any new signings in the transfer market, the extension of Alex's contract became the club's first important step in the summer transfer campaign.

The team is currently beginning preparations for the new season. According to the plan, the Scottish giant will travel to Ireland at the weekend and play their first friendly match against Shelbourne on Tuesday. After that, the club will head to a training camp in Portugal, where Oxlade-Chamberlain will fully join the first-team training sessions.