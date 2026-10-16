Juventus, Benfica and Bournemouth claim victories in Europa League Matchday 2

·48·Sport
Juventus, Benfica and Bournemouth claim victories in Europa League Matchday 2

Another series of important and intense matches took place within the framework of the second matchday of the Europa League general stage. Italian giant «Juventus» showed character away in Spain, scoring the winning goal in stoppage time to rise to 1st place in the standings with 6 points. Additionally, England's «Bournemouth» and Portugal's «Benfica» achieved convincing victories with large margins, securing a firm place among the leaders.

«Juventus» narrowly snatches victory in Vigo

Contending for the 1st place in the standings, «Juventus» visited «Celta» and became witness to a truly dramatic clash:

  • Early strike by the Spaniards: In the 18th minute, Alvarez put the hosts ahead, and «Celta» held the lead for a long time;

  • Balance restored: In the 58th minute, Woltemade restored parity, instilling confidence in the Turinese;

  • The 90+3rd minute solution: Randal Kolo Muani, who came on as a substitute in the 64th minute, scored in the 93rd minute to hand «Juventus» a crucial away victory (1:2).

«Celta» — «Juventus» 1:2

Goals: Alvarez (18) — Woltemade (58), Kolo Muani (90+3).

  • «Celta»: Radu, Javi, Lago, Marcos, Rueda (Nunez, 85), Febas, Moriba, Carreira, Alvarez, Jutgla (Aspas, 75), Williot.

  • «Juventus»: Vicario, Kalulu, Gatti (Bremer, 70), Kelly, McKennie, Koopmeiners (Douglas Luiz, 82), Sarr, Cambiaso, Conceicao (Nico Gonzalez, 64), Alaybegovic (Kolo Muani, 64), Woltemade.

«Benfica» shows no mercy to «Celtic» in Lisbon

Portugal's «Benfica» achieved a bright and convincing 4:1 victory over Scottish champion «Celtic»:

  • Duran's benefit: For the Lisbon side, Duran opened the scoring by converting a penalty as early as the 5th minute and sealed his brace in the 36th minute;

  • Large scoreline: Bah added his name to the scoreboard in the 23rd minute, and Pavlidis in the 89th minute. S. Duran's goal for the Scots in the 63rd minute served only as a consolation. After this victory, «Benfica» placed 3rd with 6 points.

«Benfica» — «Celtic» 4:1

Goals: Duran (5 pen, 36), Bah (23), Pavlidis (89) — S. Duran (63).

Convincing big win for «Bournemouth»: 3:0

English Premier League representative «Bournemouth» hosted Austrian club «Sturm» on home turf and easily scored 3 unanswered goals:

  • Evanilson opens the scoring: At the end of the first half (43rd minute), Evanilson put the hosts ahead;

  • The sealing goals: In the second half, Ryan (76) and Rodriguez in stoppage time (90+2) scored to secure the final 3:0 scoreline. «Bournemouth» took 5th place in the standings with 6 points.

«Bournemouth» — «Sturm» 3:0

Goals: Evanilson (43), Ryan (76), Rodriguez (90+2).

  • «Bournemouth»: Petrovic, Cook, Soler, Doak (Adli, 84), Adams (Christie, 70), Silva, Smith, Tavernier (Kluivert, 70), Diakite, Evanilson (Ryan, 70), Rodriguez.

JuventusBenficaBournemouthCeltic
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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