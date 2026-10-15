Din. Zagreb vs Anderlecht: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Europa League: Din. Zagreb vs Anderlecht. Kick-off: 16 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Din. Zagreb starting lineup: 24. Kotarski D., 23. Almena I., 9. Beljo D., 36. Dominguez S., 15. Galesic N., 11. Hoxha A., 17. Ivanusec L., 27. Misic J. (captain), 22. Perez Vinlof M., 6. Radeljic S., 10. Stojkovic L.
Din. Zagreb substitutes: 44. Filipovic I., 3. Goda B., 80. Kacavenda L., 5. Kravtsov K., 21. Lisica M., 26. McKenna S., 99. Orsic M., 14. Prevljak S., 7. Rodriguez D., 25. Valincic M., 1. Zagorac D., 8. Zajc M.
Din. Zagreb head coach: Kovacevic M.
Anderlecht starting lineup: 26. Coosemans C. (captain), 19. Aasgaard T., 18. Ambros L., 50. Barry K., 9. Cvetkovic M., 83. Degreef T., 12. Omobamidele A., 27. Petrot L., 5. Reabciuk O., 29. Stroeykens M., 10. Winkler M.
Anderlecht substitutes: 8. Amane R., 11. Antman O., 6. Augustinsson L., 21. Bentayeb T., 91. Bertaccini A., 32. Heekeren J., 55. Kana M., 2. Keita Z., 24. Llansana E., 79. Maamar A., 53. Ojea N., 14. Sikan D.
Anderlecht head coach: Bruno V.
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