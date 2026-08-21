All Europa League Play-Off Results: Salah's Team Defeated

UEFA in the Europa League The first legs of the final qualifying round—the play-offs—for a place in the 2026/27 league phase were played in the UEFA Europa League. Several of the continent’s prominent clubs recorded important victories and took a major step toward the league phase, while some ties produced unexpected emphatic scorelines.

Benfica and Beşiktaş take confident steps, Kairat suffer setback

Lisbon club Benfica beat Aarhus 3–1 at home, while Turkish side Beşiktaş defeated Lithuania’s Žalgiris 3–0. Kazakhstan’sKairat suffered a 0–3 home defeat to Belgium’s Anderlecht in Almaty, making their task considerably more difficult. Poland’s Lech, meanwhile, scored seven unanswered goals against Switzerland’s Thun to record the biggest win of the round.

Europa League. Qualifying round 4, first-leg results (20 August)

Match Score Goalscorers Benfica — Aarhus 3–1 Rafa Silva (2), Barreiro (31), Pavlidis (45+2 pen.) — Jørgensen (36) Beşiktaş — Žalgiris 3–0 Oh Hyeon-gyu (6), Murillo (12), Kökçü (59 pen.) Kairat — Anderlecht 0–3 Oksanen (2 og), Ambros (24), Sikan (45+1) Trabzonspor — Ferencváros 0–1 Zachariassen (17) Crvena zvezda — Viktoria Plzeň 3–0 Ivanić (36, 53), Katai (89 pen.) Lech — Thun 7–0 Włodarczyk (10, 25), Sayyadmanesh (20), Skrzypczak (31), Murawski (45), Håkans (47), Gümüş (79) Jagiellonia — Iberia 1999 4–0 Imaz (34 pen.), Agbonifo (45+2), Alhassan (62 og), Lozano (90+2) OFI — CSKA Sofia 3–0 Fountas (19, 51 pen.), Dickmann (90+5) Mjällby — Salzburg 0–1 Pettersson (90+1 og) Sint-Truiden — Omonia 1–0 Taniguchi (90+4) Universitatea Craiova — Ararat 1–1 Bancu (33) — Malis (20) Egnatia — Lillestrøm 0–0 —

When will the second legs be played?

The decisive second legs between these teams will be played on 27 August. The winners will advance directly to the Europa League league phase, while the losers will move on to the Conference League.

Do you think Kairat and Trabzonspor can stage comebacks in the away second legs and secure qualification for the Europa League league phase?

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