Din. Zagreb vs Bayer Leverkusen: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Europa League: Din. Zagreb vs Bayer Leverkusen. Kick-off: 26 November, 22:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Din. Zagreb starting lineup: 24. Kotarski D., 9. Beljo D., 36. Dominguez S., 3. Goda B., 80. Kacavenda L., 21. Lisica M., 26. McKenna S., 27. Misic J. (captain), 99. Orsic M., 10. Stojkovic L., 25. Valincic M.
Din. Zagreb substitutes: 23. Almena I., 44. Filipovic I., 15. Galesic N., 11. Hoxha A., 17. Ivanusec L., 5. Kravtsov K., 35. Mikic N., 22. Perez Vinlof M., 14. Prevljak S., 6. Radeljic S., 7. Rodriguez D., 8. Zajc M.
Din. Zagreb head coach: Leko J.
Bayer Leverkusen starting lineup: 1. Flekken M., 8. Andrich R., 5. Bade L., 19. Diaby M., 24. Garcia A., 3. Gutierrez M., 30. Maza I., 2. Medina F., 4. Quansah J., 14. Schick P. (captain), 10. Tillman M.
Bayer Leverkusen substitutes: 29. Ben Seghir E., 28. Blaswich J., 42. Culbreath M., 20. Doue G., 6. Fernandez E., 7. Hofmann J., 35. Kofane C., 36. Lomb N., 9. Moreira A., 12. Tapsoba E., 23. Tella N.
Bayer Leverkusen head coach: Martinez C.
- 100-1Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen) buries it into the back of the net!
- 10Aleix Garcia (Bayer Leverkusen) heads to the corner flag and whips a cross into the box.
- 10Ibrahim Maza (Bayer Leverkusen) races towards goal, but the defender tracks back well to make the challenge. Bayer Leverkusen win a corner.
- 7Aleix Garcia (Bayer Leverkusen) swings the corner into the box, but a defender gets there first to head it away.
- 7Dominik Kotarski comes off his line to claim Aleix Garcia's corner for Bayer Leverkusen. Bayer Leverkusen win a corner kick.
- 6Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen) fires from inside the box, but his effort is blocked. The linesman signals for a corner, Bayer Leverkusen to take it.
- 3Some excellent controlled play and passing in midfield from Bayer Leverkusen.
- 1The match has just kicked off, enjoy the game!
- 22:47The players are finally out! Bayer Leverkusen to kick off.
- 22:45Mykola Balakin is the referee for today's match.
- 22:45Check out the lineups before the match kicks off.
- 22:45Good afternoon, everyone! Welcome to our live text commentary, where we'll bring you instant updates on everything happening in the match.
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