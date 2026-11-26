All 12 Important only 1

10 0-1 Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen) buries it into the back of the net!

10 Aleix Garcia (Bayer Leverkusen) heads to the corner flag and whips a cross into the box.

10 Ibrahim Maza (Bayer Leverkusen) races towards goal, but the defender tracks back well to make the challenge. Bayer Leverkusen win a corner.

7 Aleix Garcia (Bayer Leverkusen) swings the corner into the box, but a defender gets there first to head it away.

7 Dominik Kotarski comes off his line to claim Aleix Garcia's corner for Bayer Leverkusen. Bayer Leverkusen win a corner kick.

6 Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen) fires from inside the box, but his effort is blocked. The linesman signals for a corner, Bayer Leverkusen to take it.

3 Some excellent controlled play and passing in midfield from Bayer Leverkusen.

1 The match has just kicked off, enjoy the game!

22:47 The players are finally out! Bayer Leverkusen to kick off.

22:45 Mykola Balakin is the referee for today's match.

22:45 Check out the lineups before the match kicks off.